180 Years of History at Hutchison House Museum

Hutchison House Museum is one of Peterborough’s treasured historic landmarks filled with an old-world charm that is sure to delight visitors of all ages. Step back in time to learn about the history of the area beginning in the early 1800s.

During the summer months visitors enjoy Scottish Tea on the garden terrace and tours of the facility. Teas and tours are offered Tuesday through Sunday (closed Mondays) from 1-4 pm July 4th until September 3rd. Scottish Tea includes fresh baked scones, preserves, whipped cream, oatcakes, and tea, lemonade, or ice tea. Costumed interpreters conduct tours of the 1830s-restored stone house during Scottish Tea Season.

Visitors are also welcomed to stroll through the herb garden and flower beds, with plants authentic to the period of the later 1800s. Visit our Bookshop with one of the finest selections of historical publications in the area.

The year 2017 marks the 180th anniversary of the construction of Hutchison House, one of the oldest limestone houses in Peterborough, located at 270 Brock St. The Peterborough Historical Society has owned and operated this as a living history museum since 1978.

Tours $5 for adults and $2 for children, Teas (tour included) $10 for adults, $5 for children six to ten years old, free for children five and under. For more information, please call 705-743-9710 or visit www.hutchisonhouse.ca.

By Gale Fewings, Hutchinson House Museum

Advertisement