1967 in Peterborough Ontario

The year was 1967 and the country was gripped in centennial fever. Across the country, communities unveiled a wide variety of legacy projects, undertaken to celebrate our nation’s heritage. The Peterborough area saw three exciting projects constructed: in Peterborough’s Little Lake, the newly-built Centennial Fountain pumped water to a staggering 250 ft height when it began operation on July 1, 1967; Lang Century village, a living history museum, was established and began interpreting 19th century pioneer life; and the Peterborough Centennial Museum opened to the public, featuring much of the former Victoria Museum’s (est. 1897) collection of artifacts.

In celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, and their own 50th anniversaries, Lang Pioneer Village and the Peterborough Museum & Archives (PMA) will be joining the 150th Anniversary Celebrations Committee, Parks Canada, Canadian Canoe Museum, East City-Ashburnham Village BIA, Peterborough Historical Society, Hutchison House and the City of Peterborough to present a free, family-oriented event with a strong historical and cultural flair on Sunday, July 2, 2017 from 10am to 4pm at the Peterborough Museum & Archives and the Peterborough Lift Lock.

The day will include behind-the-scenes tours of the PMA’s new 9,000 square foot storage facility, where more than 99% of its 40,000+ artifacts are stored. It will all start with a free pancake breakfast, prepared by the East Peterborough Lions Club and served hot and fresh in the Museum’s Heritage Pavilion. Crafts, activities and displays will be presented by the various partners in the Heritage Pavilion and at the Peterborough Lift Lock Visitor Centre. Visitors can enjoy the exhilaration of travelling over the Lift Lock in a canoe, with guided rides offered by the Canadian Canoe Museum, throughout the afternoon.

Also, on the lawns below the Lift Lock, enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of a Canadian militia encampment featuring a bell tent, flags and troops in 1860s uniforms – representing the 57th Battalion (Peterborough Rangers), Norwood Company, 41st Battalion and Fenians. Just watch out for a possible Fenian musket raid!

Throughout the event, at the Museum’s Heritage Pavilion and at the Lift Lock, enjoy musical entertainment provided by: the Paddling Puppeteers, the Mayhemmingways, Dan Fewings, and Steafan and Saskia. Also enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides provided by High View Farms Commercial Horses, behind the Museum. Free parking and shuttles are available between both sites, with overflow parking also available at King George Public School (corner of Armour Road and Hunter Street, East).

Inside the Peterborough Museum & Archives, see the new temporary exhibition, Made in Canada – Really! This exhibition will feature dozens of artifacts that were made in Canada – mostly right here in Peterborough.

Celebrate at Home this Canada Day!

All July 2nd events are free.

For more information, follow @PTBO150 or visit www.peterborough.ca/ptbo150