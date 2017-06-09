WANT TO LIST YOUR EVENT?
EVENTS
June 8-11
168th Annual Millbrook Fair
13 Frederick St., Millbrook
www.millbrookfair.ca
June 9
Haliburton Fair Annual Beef BBQ
5PM
Haliburton Community Centre, 55 Parkside Street, Minden
www.haliburtoncountyfair.ca
June 9
Live and Local Lunches – Rick Fines
1PM
Peterborough Square, 360 George St. N.
www.downtownpeterborough.ca
June 9
Ole Fashioned Fish Fry
4 Sittings: 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, 6:30PM
Academy Theatre, 2 Lindsay St. S., Lindsay
www.academytheatre.ca
June 9-10
Kawartha Craft Beer Festival
Fri. 4-11, Sat. 1-9
Millennium Park, 130 King St., Peterborough
www.kawarthacraftbeerfestival.com
June 9-11
The Lindsay Dance Studio Presents “Showtime 2017”
June 9th: 7PM June 10th: 2PM June 10th: 7PM June 11th: 2PM
Academy Theatre, 2 Lindsay St. S., Lindsay
www.academytheatre.ca
June 10
Blues in Bobcaygeon, Downchild Blues Band
6:30PM
Bobcaygeon Arena
www.bobcayegon.org
June 10
Busker & Street Festival Downtown Cobourg
10 – 6PM Downtown Cobourg
www.downtowncobourg.ca
June 10
Haliburton County Fair
8:30AM
Minden Fair Grounds, located at Bobcaygeon & Fleming Rd’s
www.haliburtoncountyfair.ca
June 10
Peterborough’s Dragon Boat Festival
8:30 – 4PM
Del Crary Park, 100 George St. N., Peterborough
www.facebook.com/ptbodragonboat
June 10-11
Unlock the Summer
Downtown Bobcaygeon Near the Trent Severn Lock 32
www.bobcayegon.org
June 13
Maudie
7PM
Academy Theatre, 2 Lindsay St. S., Lindsay
www.academytheatre.ca
June 16
Live and Local Lunches – Rick Fines
1PM
Peterborough Square, 360 George St. N.
www.downtownpeterborough.ca
June 16
Cobourg Highland Games Ceilidh (Kitchen Party)
6 – 10PM
Victoria Park, 138 Division St., Cobourg
www.cobourghighlandgames.ca
June 16-18
Ride for Sight
Fenelon Falls Community Centre, 27 Vetrans Way, Fenelon Falls
www.rideforsight.ca
June 17
Peterborough Yoga Festival
7AM – 7PM
Del Crary Park, 100 George St. N., Peterborough
www.peterboroughyogafestival.com
June 17
Biennial Garden Tour
10AM
Info: 905-885-7929 or acoporthope@gmail.com
June 17
Dawg Days of Summer
10 – 4PM
Fundraiser for Lions Club Dog Guide Foundation Peterborough.
Peterborough Lions Community Centre, 347 Burnham St. info: dawgdaysofsummer@gmail.com
June 17
54th Annual Cobourg Highland Games
8AM
Victoria Park, 138 Division St., Cobourg
www.cobourghighlandgames.ca
June 17
Busker & Art Festival
10 – 6PM
55 King Street, Cobourg
www.cobourg.ca
June 17-18
Summer Solstice with Survivorman Les Stroud
Gamiing nature Centre, 1884 Pigeon Lake Rd., Lindsay
www.gamiing.org
June 17-18
Annual Heritage Show – Kawartha Antique Power
Lindsay Central Exhibition/Fairgrounds, 354 Angeline St. S.Info: 905-986-4029 or 705-374-5023
June 18
21st Annual Father’s Day Smoke & Steam Show
10 – 4PM
Lang Pioneer Village, 104 Lang Rd., Keene
www.langpioneervillage.ca
June 18
Riverview Park and Zoo Father’s Day Car Show
8 – 3PM
info: 705 748-9301 ext. 2337 or email rpzevents@peterboroughutilities.ca
June 18
Butterfly Release, SIRCH Community Services
12 – 2PM
Minden Cultural Centre, 176 Bobcaygeon Road, Minden
To order your butterfly & information, contact SIRCH: 705-457-1742 or www.sirch.on.ca
June 21
Aboriginal Art Show
1 – 4PM
Whetung Ojibwa Centre 875 Mississauga St., Curve Lake
www.whetung.com
June 23-25
Money, Mind & Transformation; women’s money coaching retreat
Thirteen Moons Wellness, Norwood.
Registration required 10 days in advance. www.sharonedavison.com
June 23
Live and Local Lunches – Catfish Willie & Washboard Hank – Special Canada 150 Show.
12 – 1PM
Peterborough Square, 360 George St. N.
www.downtownpeterborough.ca
June 23
Live and Local Lunches – Whitney Paget
1PM
Peterborough Square, 360 George St. N.
www.downtownpeterborough.ca
June 24
2nd Annual Bloomin’ Art Show
10 – 5PM
15 King Street, Port Hope
June 24
Katie’s Run for Epilepsy
8AM
Registration:8AM First Race:9:30AM
Haliburton Highlands Secondary School, 5358 Haliburton County Road 21, Haliburton
www.katiesrun.ca
June 24
Dancing Angels Academy Annual Recital 2017
11PM
Academy Theatre, 2 Lindsay St. S., Lindsay
www.academytheatre.ca
June 24
Friends of Douro Dummer Speaker Series – Drugs & Drug Interactions
10:30-11:30AM
To reserve space call: Douro-Dummer Public Library – 705-652-8599
June 24
National Canoe Day 2017
1 – 2PM
Peterborough Lift Lock, 354 Hunter Street, Peterborough
www.canoemuseum.ca
June 25
Opening Reception for “SUNLIGHT AND SHADOW” Art Show
1 – 4PM
Kawartha Artists Gallery, 420 O’Connell Road, Peterborough
www.kawarthaartists.org
June 25
Paddle the Trent
10 – 2PM
Hastings to Healey Falls Lower Trent Conservation.
www.ltc.on.ca
June 25
25th Annual Car Show at Golden Beach Resort
9 – 3PM
Rain or Shine
www.goldenbeachresort.com/annual-car-show-hosted-by-gbr
June 28
Family Paddling Day 2017
5:30 – 8PM
Meet at the Lakefield Beach on Hague Blvd. Info: 705-292-9507 ext. 243
June 29
Peterborough Concert Band
Patio at Peterborough Square, 360 George St. N.
www.peterboroughconcertband.ca
June 29 – July 2
Lakefield Jamboree 2017
10 – 10PM
Lakefield Fairgrounds, William Street, Lakefield
June 30
Strawberry Dinner & Local Craft Beer Event
4:30PM
Cobourg Lions Community Centre, 157 Elgin St. East
www.cobourglionscommunitycentre.com
June 30
Kinsmen Club Movie in the Park
8 – 10:30PM
Port Hope Memorial Park, 56 Queen St., Port Hope
Info:905-885-2004
July 1
Kim Mitchell – Peterborough Musicfest
8PM
Del Crary Park, Peterborough
www.ptbomusicfest.ca
July 1 – 9
Fishing Licence Free Week
Province-wide Canadian residents can fish without a mandatory fishing version outdoors card. Ontario fishing regulations, fees & limits continue to apply during license-free days.
www.ontariofamilyfishing.com
July 1 – Oct. 1
“Made in Canada, Really!” Exhibit
Peterborough Museum & Archives 300 Hunter St. E.
www.peterboroughmuseumandarchives.ca
July 5
Mineral Capital Concerts: Reg Corey
7PM
Millennium Park, 166 Hasting St. N, Bancroft
www.mineralcapitalconcerts.com
July 5
Jesse Cook – Peterborough Musicfest
8PM
Del Crary Park, Peterborough
www.ptbomusicfest.ca
July 7
Little Lake Cemetery Walking Tour – Tragic Tales
7 – 8:30PM
www.trentvalleyarchives.com
July 7
Live and Local Lunches – Dixie Cats
12 – 1PM
Peterborough Square, 360 George St. N.
www.downtownpeterborough.ca
July 7 – 8
HaveROCK Revival
Havelock Jamboree Grounds, 10 County Rd. 48, Havelock
www.haverockrevival.com
July 7 – 9
Kawartha Rotary Ribfest 2017
Friday& Saturday: 11AM-10:30PM, Sunday: 12PM-5PM
Millennium Park, 1 King Street, Peterborough
www.kawartharotaryribfest.com
July 8
Bobcaygeon Garden Tour, Tea and Market
10 – 4PM
Cost: $15/Children Free
www.bobcaygeonhorticulture.com
July 8
ZED – A Tribute to the Music of Led Zeppelin
8PM
Academy Theatre, 2 Lindsay St. S., Lindsay
www.academytheatre.ca
July 8
Tom Cochrane & Red Rider – Peterborough Musicfest
8PM
Del Crary Park, Peterborough
www.ptbomusicfest.ca
July 8
Lakefield Jazz Art & Craft Festival
10 – 10PM
Isabel Morris Park, 20 Concession St, Lakefield
www.lakefieldjazzfest.ca
July 8
Strawberry Supper
Seating at 5PM or 6:30PM
Wesley United Church
For tickets call 705-657-1758
July 9
Classics on Kent 12th Annual Classic Car Show
www.classicsonkent.com
July 9
21st Annual Transportation Day Car & Motorcycle Show
10 – 4PM
Lang Pioneer Village, 104 Lang Rd., Keene
www.langpioneervillage.ca
July 11
I, Daniel Blake
7PM
Academy Theatre, 2 Lindsay St. S., Lindsay
www.academytheatre.ca
July 12
Ruth B. – Peterborough Musicfest
8PM
Del Crary Park, Peterborough
www.ptbomusicfest.ca
July 12
Mineral Capital Concerts: Noah Zacharin
7PM
Millennium Park, 166 Hasting St. N, Bancroft
www.mineralcapitalconcerts.com
July 13
Movies in the Park: The Croods
8:30PM
Cenotaph Park, Lakefield, 2 Queen St., Lakefield
www.celticconnection.ca
July 14
Little Lake Cemetery Walking Tour – Tragic Tales
7 – 8:30PM
www.trentvalleyarchives.com
July 14
Live and Local Lunches – Hot Club 3
12 – 1PM
Peterborough Square, 360 George St. N.
www.downtownpeterborough.ca
July 14 – 16
Havelock Recreation and Performance Motor Show
Havelock Jamboree Grounds, 10 County Rd 48, Havelock
www.rpmhavelock.com
July 15
Peterborough Symphony Orchestra – Stage & Screen, Star Wars, Spies & More!
8PM Del Crary Park, Peterborough
www.ptbomusicfest.ca
July 15
Local Fish for Local Lakes fundraiser for North Hastings Community Fish Hatchery
5PM
Bancroft Curling Club, 63 Newkirk Blvd.
Tickets available at Vance Motors 705-332-1410
July 15
Activity Haven Garden Tour
10 – 4PM
Multiple Gardens to Tour + Marketplace
www.activityhaven.com or call 705 876 1670
July 15
Peterborough Pulse
9 – 4PM
Free Recreation Program Downtown Peterborough Along George St.
www.ptbopulse.com
July 15
Apsley & District Lions Club Giant Flea Market
8:30 – 2PM
North Kawartha Community Centre, 340 McFadden Rd, Apsley
www.apsleylionsclub.ca
KIDS ONGOING EVENTS
Tuesdays – Pre School Story Time – pre-registration required
Lakefield Library
11:15AM
Begins the last week of March,
8 Queen St. Lakefield
Wednesdays – Pre School Story Time – pre-registration is required
Bridgenorth Library
11:15AM
Begins the last week of March,
836 Charles St., Bridegenorth
Every Thursday – Free Admission Canadian Canoe Museum
5-8PM
910 Monaghan Rd., Peterborough
www.canoemuseum.ca
First 3 Fridays of the Month – Step into Learning Apsley Playgroup
10AM-12PM
North Kawartha Community Centre, 340 McFadden Rd., Apsley
KIDS EVENTS
June 8, 9, 10 & 11
168th Annual Millbrook Fair
13 Frederick St., Millbrook
www.millbrookfair.ca
June 10
Unlock the Summer Daytime Activities
Family Activites by Lock 32, Bobcayegon
www.bobcaygeon.org
June 10
Haliburton County Fair
8:30AM
Minden Fair Grounds, located at Bobcaygeon & Fleming Rd’s
www.haliburtoncountyfair.ca or call 705 455 2259
June 10
Lakefield Fairy & Dragon Fest 2017
10AM-5PM
Cenotaph Park, 8 Queen St. Lakefield
www.facebook.com/events/1619565624736164/
June 11
Settlers Day
10AM-4PM
Kawartha Settlers Village, 85 Dunn St., Bobcaygeon
www.settlersvillage.org
June 18
Studded Super Circus Spectacular
1PM
Peterborough Memorial Centre, 151 Lansdowne St. W., Peterborough
www.memorialcentre.ca
June 23
Northumberland Father Daughter Ball
4-8PM
Cobourg Lions Community Centre, 157 Elgin St. E., Cobourg
www.northumberlandfdball.ca
June 28
Family Paddling Day
5:30-8PM
Meet at the Lakefield Beach on Hague Blvd.
Info: Parks & Recreation Department at 705-292-9507 ext. 243
July 1
Grand Opening – Selwyn Skateboard Park
3PM
20 Concession Street, Lakefield
July 5
Movies in the Barn – Night at the Museum
7PM
Kawartha Settlers Village, 85 Dunn St., Bobcaygeon
www.settlersvillage.org
July 6
Movies in the Park – Antz
8:30PM
Cenotaph Park, 2 Queen St., Lakefield
www.celticconnection.ca
July 11
Movies in the Barn – Harriet the Spy
7PM
Kawartha Settlers Village, 85 Dunn St., Bobcaygeon
www.settlersvillage.org
July 15
Movies on the Beach – Secret Life of Pets
8:30-11PM
Victoria Park, 138 Division St., Cobourg
www.cobourgtourism.ca