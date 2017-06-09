WANT TO LIST YOUR EVENT?

EVENTS

June 8-11

168th Annual Millbrook Fair

13 Frederick St., Millbrook

www.millbrookfair.ca

June 9

Haliburton Fair Annual Beef BBQ

5PM

Haliburton Community Centre, 55 Parkside Street, Minden

www.haliburtoncountyfair.ca

June 9

Live and Local Lunches – Rick Fines

1PM

Peterborough Square, 360 George St. N.

www.downtownpeterborough.ca

June 9

Ole Fashioned Fish Fry

4 Sittings: 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, 6:30PM

Academy Theatre, 2 Lindsay St. S., Lindsay

www.academytheatre.ca

June 9-10

Kawartha Craft Beer Festival

Fri. 4-11, Sat. 1-9

Millennium Park, 130 King St., Peterborough

www.kawarthacraftbeerfestival.com

June 9-11

The Lindsay Dance Studio Presents “Showtime 2017”

June 9th: 7PM June 10th: 2PM June 10th: 7PM June 11th: 2PM

Academy Theatre, 2 Lindsay St. S., Lindsay

www.academytheatre.ca

June 10

Blues in Bobcaygeon, Downchild Blues Band

6:30PM

Bobcaygeon Arena

www.bobcayegon.org

June 10

Busker & Street Festival Downtown Cobourg

10 – 6PM Downtown Cobourg

www.downtowncobourg.ca

June 10

Haliburton County Fair

8:30AM

Minden Fair Grounds, located at Bobcaygeon & Fleming Rd’s

www.haliburtoncountyfair.ca

June 10

Peterborough’s Dragon Boat Festival

8:30 – 4PM

Del Crary Park, 100 George St. N., Peterborough

www.facebook.com/ptbodragonboat

June 10-11

Unlock the Summer

Downtown Bobcaygeon Near the Trent Severn Lock 32

www.bobcayegon.org

June 13

Maudie

7PM

Academy Theatre, 2 Lindsay St. S., Lindsay

www.academytheatre.ca

June 16

Live and Local Lunches – Rick Fines

1PM

Peterborough Square, 360 George St. N.

www.downtownpeterborough.ca

June 16

Cobourg Highland Games Ceilidh (Kitchen Party)

6 – 10PM

Victoria Park, 138 Division St., Cobourg

www.cobourghighlandgames.ca

June 16-18

Ride for Sight

Fenelon Falls Community Centre, 27 Vetrans Way, Fenelon Falls

www.rideforsight.ca

June 17

Peterborough Yoga Festival

7AM – 7PM

Del Crary Park, 100 George St. N., Peterborough

www.peterboroughyogafestival.com

June 17

Biennial Garden Tour

10AM

Info: 905-885-7929 or acoporthope@gmail.com

June 17

Dawg Days of Summer

10 – 4PM

Fundraiser for Lions Club Dog Guide Foundation Peterborough.

Peterborough Lions Community Centre, 347 Burnham St. info: dawgdaysofsummer@gmail.com

June 17

54th Annual Cobourg Highland Games

8AM

Victoria Park, 138 Division St., Cobourg

www.cobourghighlandgames.ca

June 17

Busker & Art Festival

10 – 6PM

55 King Street, Cobourg

www.cobourg.ca

June 17-18

Summer Solstice with Survivorman Les Stroud

Gamiing nature Centre, 1884 Pigeon Lake Rd., Lindsay

www.gamiing.org

June 17-18

Annual Heritage Show – Kawartha Antique Power

Lindsay Central Exhibition/Fairgrounds, 354 Angeline St. S.Info: 905-986-4029 or 705-374-5023

June 18

21st Annual Father’s Day Smoke & Steam Show

10 – 4PM

Lang Pioneer Village, 104 Lang Rd., Keene

www.langpioneervillage.ca

June 18

Riverview Park and Zoo Father’s Day Car Show

8 – 3PM

info: 705 748-9301 ext. 2337 or email rpzevents@peterboroughutilities.ca

June 18

Butterfly Release, SIRCH Community Services

12 – 2PM

Minden Cultural Centre, 176 Bobcaygeon Road, Minden

To order your butterfly & information, contact SIRCH: 705-457-1742 or www.sirch.on.ca

June 21

Aboriginal Art Show

1 – 4PM

Whetung Ojibwa Centre 875 Mississauga St., Curve Lake

www.whetung.com

June 23-25

Money, Mind & Transformation; women’s money coaching retreat

Thirteen Moons Wellness, Norwood.

Registration required 10 days in advance. www.sharonedavison.com

June 23

Live and Local Lunches – Catfish Willie & Washboard Hank – Special Canada 150 Show.

12 – 1PM

Peterborough Square, 360 George St. N.

www.downtownpeterborough.ca

June 23

Live and Local Lunches – Whitney Paget

1PM

Peterborough Square, 360 George St. N.

www.downtownpeterborough.ca

June 24

2nd Annual Bloomin’ Art Show

10 – 5PM

15 King Street, Port Hope

June 24

Katie’s Run for Epilepsy

8AM

Registration:8AM First Race:9:30AM

Haliburton Highlands Secondary School, 5358 Haliburton County Road 21, Haliburton

www.katiesrun.ca

June 24

Dancing Angels Academy Annual Recital 2017

11PM

Academy Theatre, 2 Lindsay St. S., Lindsay

www.academytheatre.ca

June 24

Friends of Douro Dummer Speaker Series – Drugs & Drug Interactions

10:30-11:30AM

To reserve space call: Douro-Dummer Public Library – 705-652-8599

June 24

National Canoe Day 2017

1 – 2PM

Peterborough Lift Lock, 354 Hunter Street, Peterborough

www.canoemuseum.ca

June 25

Opening Reception for “SUNLIGHT AND SHADOW” Art Show

1 – 4PM

Kawartha Artists Gallery, 420 O’Connell Road, Peterborough

www.kawarthaartists.org

June 25

Paddle the Trent

10 – 2PM

Hastings to Healey Falls Lower Trent Conservation.

www.ltc.on.ca

June 25

25th Annual Car Show at Golden Beach Resort

9 – 3PM

Rain or Shine

www.goldenbeachresort.com/annual-car-show-hosted-by-gbr

June 28

Family Paddling Day 2017

5:30 – 8PM

Meet at the Lakefield Beach on Hague Blvd. Info: 705-292-9507 ext. 243

June 29

Peterborough Concert Band

Patio at Peterborough Square, 360 George St. N.

www.peterboroughconcertband.ca

June 29 – July 2

Lakefield Jamboree 2017

10 – 10PM

Lakefield Fairgrounds, William Street, Lakefield

June 30

Strawberry Dinner & Local Craft Beer Event

4:30PM

Cobourg Lions Community Centre, 157 Elgin St. East

www.cobourglionscommunitycentre.com

June 30

Kinsmen Club Movie in the Park

8 – 10:30PM

Port Hope Memorial Park, 56 Queen St., Port Hope

Info:905-885-2004

July 1

Kim Mitchell – Peterborough Musicfest

8PM

Del Crary Park, Peterborough

www.ptbomusicfest.ca

July 1 – 9

Fishing Licence Free Week

Province-wide Canadian residents can fish without a mandatory fishing version outdoors card. Ontario fishing regulations, fees & limits continue to apply during license-free days.

www.ontariofamilyfishing.com

July 1 – Oct. 1

“Made in Canada, Really!” Exhibit

Peterborough Museum & Archives 300 Hunter St. E.

www.peterboroughmuseumandarchives.ca

July 5

Mineral Capital Concerts: Reg Corey

7PM

Millennium Park, 166 Hasting St. N, Bancroft

www.mineralcapitalconcerts.com

July 5

Jesse Cook – Peterborough Musicfest

8PM

Del Crary Park, Peterborough

www.ptbomusicfest.ca

July 7

Little Lake Cemetery Walking Tour – Tragic Tales

7 – 8:30PM

www.trentvalleyarchives.com

July 7

Live and Local Lunches – Dixie Cats

12 – 1PM

Peterborough Square, 360 George St. N.

www.downtownpeterborough.ca

July 7 – 8

HaveROCK Revival

Havelock Jamboree Grounds, 10 County Rd. 48, Havelock

www.haverockrevival.com

July 7 – 9

Kawartha Rotary Ribfest 2017

Friday& Saturday: 11AM-10:30PM, Sunday: 12PM-5PM

Millennium Park, 1 King Street, Peterborough

www.kawartharotaryribfest.com

July 8

Bobcaygeon Garden Tour, Tea and Market

10 – 4PM

Cost: $15/Children Free

www.bobcaygeonhorticulture.com

July 8

ZED – A Tribute to the Music of Led Zeppelin

8PM

Academy Theatre, 2 Lindsay St. S., Lindsay

www.academytheatre.ca

July 8

Tom Cochrane & Red Rider – Peterborough Musicfest

8PM

Del Crary Park, Peterborough

www.ptbomusicfest.ca

July 8

Lakefield Jazz Art & Craft Festival

10 – 10PM

Isabel Morris Park, 20 Concession St, Lakefield

www.lakefieldjazzfest.ca

July 8

Strawberry Supper

Seating at 5PM or 6:30PM

Wesley United Church

For tickets call 705-657-1758

July 9

Classics on Kent 12th Annual Classic Car Show

www.classicsonkent.com

July 9

21st Annual Transportation Day Car & Motorcycle Show

10 – 4PM

Lang Pioneer Village, 104 Lang Rd., Keene

www.langpioneervillage.ca

July 11

I, Daniel Blake

7PM

Academy Theatre, 2 Lindsay St. S., Lindsay

www.academytheatre.ca

July 12

Ruth B. – Peterborough Musicfest

8PM

Del Crary Park, Peterborough

www.ptbomusicfest.ca

July 12

Mineral Capital Concerts: Noah Zacharin

7PM

Millennium Park, 166 Hasting St. N, Bancroft

www.mineralcapitalconcerts.com

July 13

Movies in the Park: The Croods

8:30PM

Cenotaph Park, Lakefield, 2 Queen St., Lakefield

www.celticconnection.ca

July 14

Little Lake Cemetery Walking Tour – Tragic Tales

7 – 8:30PM

www.trentvalleyarchives.com

July 14

Live and Local Lunches – Hot Club 3

12 – 1PM

Peterborough Square, 360 George St. N.

www.downtownpeterborough.ca

July 14 – 16

Havelock Recreation and Performance Motor Show

Havelock Jamboree Grounds, 10 County Rd 48, Havelock

www.rpmhavelock.com

July 15

Peterborough Symphony Orchestra – Stage & Screen, Star Wars, Spies & More!

8PM Del Crary Park, Peterborough

www.ptbomusicfest.ca

July 15

Local Fish for Local Lakes fundraiser for North Hastings Community Fish Hatchery

5PM

Bancroft Curling Club, 63 Newkirk Blvd.

Tickets available at Vance Motors 705-332-1410

July 15

Activity Haven Garden Tour

10 – 4PM

Multiple Gardens to Tour + Marketplace

www.activityhaven.com or call 705 876 1670

July 15

Peterborough Pulse

9 – 4PM

Free Recreation Program Downtown Peterborough Along George St.

www.ptbopulse.com

July 15

Apsley & District Lions Club Giant Flea Market

8:30 – 2PM

North Kawartha Community Centre, 340 McFadden Rd, Apsley

www.apsleylionsclub.ca

KIDS ONGOING EVENTS

Tuesdays – Pre School Story Time – pre-registration required

Lakefield Library

11:15AM

Begins the last week of March,

8 Queen St. Lakefield

Wednesdays – Pre School Story Time – pre-registration is required

Bridgenorth Library

11:15AM

Begins the last week of March,

836 Charles St., Bridegenorth

Every Thursday – Free Admission Canadian Canoe Museum

5-8PM

910 Monaghan Rd., Peterborough

www.canoemuseum.ca

First 3 Fridays of the Month – Step into Learning Apsley Playgroup

10AM-12PM

North Kawartha Community Centre, 340 McFadden Rd., Apsley

KIDS EVENTS

June 8, 9, 10 & 11

168th Annual Millbrook Fair

13 Frederick St., Millbrook

www.millbrookfair.ca

June 10

Unlock the Summer Daytime Activities

Family Activites by Lock 32, Bobcayegon

www.bobcaygeon.org

June 10

Haliburton County Fair

8:30AM

Minden Fair Grounds, located at Bobcaygeon & Fleming Rd’s

www.haliburtoncountyfair.ca or call 705 455 2259

June 10

Lakefield Fairy & Dragon Fest 2017

10AM-5PM

Cenotaph Park, 8 Queen St. Lakefield

www.facebook.com/events/1619565624736164/

June 11

Settlers Day

10AM-4PM

Kawartha Settlers Village, 85 Dunn St., Bobcaygeon

www.settlersvillage.org

June 18

Studded Super Circus Spectacular

1PM

Peterborough Memorial Centre, 151 Lansdowne St. W., Peterborough

www.memorialcentre.ca

June 23

Northumberland Father Daughter Ball

4-8PM

Cobourg Lions Community Centre, 157 Elgin St. E., Cobourg

www.northumberlandfdball.ca

June 28

Family Paddling Day

5:30-8PM

Meet at the Lakefield Beach on Hague Blvd.

Info: Parks & Recreation Department at 705-292-9507 ext. 243

July 1

Grand Opening – Selwyn Skateboard Park

3PM

20 Concession Street, Lakefield

July 5

Movies in the Barn – Night at the Museum

7PM

Kawartha Settlers Village, 85 Dunn St., Bobcaygeon

www.settlersvillage.org

July 6

Movies in the Park – Antz

8:30PM

Cenotaph Park, 2 Queen St., Lakefield

www.celticconnection.ca

July 11

Movies in the Barn – Harriet the Spy

7PM

Kawartha Settlers Village, 85 Dunn St., Bobcaygeon

www.settlersvillage.org

July 15

Movies on the Beach – Secret Life of Pets

8:30-11PM

Victoria Park, 138 Division St., Cobourg

www.cobourgtourism.ca