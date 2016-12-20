Meet Dyson Alarm Tech Systems

Dyson Alarm Tech Systems began as Dyson Electric in 1984, with the focus at that time on electrical contracting. Owner Alan and Tracey Dyson noticed a void in the market, and in the early 1990s made the decision to expand into the alarm sector. The company has since grown to include over 1500 customers in the Kawarthas and Haliburton

County region and provides a complete range of security and fire alarm products, inspections, extinguisher service as well as 24-hour alarm monitoring.

A fully-trained staff is available to bring clients practical and cost-effective solutions for all their security needs. Dyson Alarm Tech Systems is fully licensed, offering a wide variety of options including annual and monthly fire inspections, card access, CCTV / IP camera systems, emergency lights, intrusion and medical alarms and GPS tracking.

Proud to be an authorized Mircom dealer, they carry Mircom Fire Alarm systems as well as Life Safety Products. In addition, they provide wireless Medic Alert pendants that can be rented monthly or yearly, ensuring peace of mind for families – one push of a button will provide an immediate medical response.

Their highly professional work ethic has produced major growth in the industry and Dyson Alarm Tech Systems’ customer base now includes government institutions, schools, public housing, industrial facilities, as well as residential homes. They strive to continue to provide reliable and trustworthy products and services.

Dyson Alarm Tech Systems, Lindsay

www.dysonalarmtechsystems.ca