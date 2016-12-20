47 Bessie Ave. S., Bobcaygeon

Lovely year-round home or cottage getaway on Pigeon Lake. Stunning ‘aha’ lake view! Bright 2 bedrooms with large bright kitchen and eating plus sunken sun room and living/entertaining area. In addition, there are 2 one-bedroom bunkies (1 with 3pc bath) for guests. Situated on a hilltop there are 75 steps to the water but they are divided into 2 levels with an entertaining deck and gazebo plus waterfront dock so you can enjoy the waterfront from several levels. Conveniently located in Trent Lakes a mere 3km from Bobcaygeon. New steel roof plus new propane FA furnace are some of the updates. Eastern exposure allows many mornings spent watching the sun come up over Pigeon Lake with your morning beverage of choice. Den could easily be converted to third bedroom. Move in or great investment opportunity as a rental property. Includes most furnishing so all you have to do is bring the necessities and enjoy.

PRICE: $585,000

