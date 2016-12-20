Winding Down in the Digital Age

Everywhere we turn nowadays it seems as though we are surrounded by bright lights, electronics, and digital gadgets. Most homes have at least one computer and a cell phone in them and most jobs involve the use of some type of electronic device. For many of us, the compulsion to keep checking our devices and to have them close to us at all times can be all-consuming. It can even interfere with our sleep.

Information is coming at us from all angles and our brains have been becoming overloaded for some time.

Here are a few tips on how to give your brain a rest:

Try and block off a good chunk of the day during which you are not looking at any screens at all. Designate certain times during the day for checking emails and the rest of the time try to ignore messages or turn off devices completely. Maybe spend some of that time in nature to help your brain wind down.

At night try not to sleep with your phone beside your bed. Cell phones pump out electromagnetic radiation when they are on which means you are being exposed to it all night long if it’s beside you. If you have to have it near you, at least set it to airplane mode to shut down the transceiver or power it off completely. The temptation to check it if you wake up in the night will be easier to resist too, which means you will fall back to sleep much easier.

Turn off all electronics or cover up LED lights at night. Too many bright and blinking lights at night will interfere with your sleep. You will find you get a more restful sleep when your room is in complete darkness.

Finally, make as much time as you can for nonscreen-related relaxation such as colouring or meditation. After all that digital stimulation – your brain deserves a vacation!