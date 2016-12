• 1 Beef or Chicken Bouillion Cube

• 1/2 Cup Boiling Water

• 2 1/2 Cups Flour

• 1 Teaspoon of Salt

• 1 Egg

Mix the Bouillion Cube in boiling water in a mixing bowl until dissolved.

Add 1 beaten egg and then add the remaining ingredients.

Mix until blended – Do not over-mix.

Add the dough to a floured cutting board and roll out dough. Cut with dog bone shaped cookie cutter.

Place a rack on a cookie sheet and place biscuits on the rack. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.