Making Cat Grass For Indoors

Cats love grass and whether it’s winter or that you live in an apartment, your cat is sure to love laying in and nibbling grass.

First, find a shallow container like an old litter box – it’s the perfect size.

Now fill to 3/4 full with Potting Soil (do not pack it down, leave the soil loose)

Spray the soil with a spray bottle for several minutes to dampen the soil.

Sprinkle grass seeds on damp soil and then cover the seeds with a thin layer of soil – about a quarter inch.

Next cover the box with Plastic Wrap.

After a few days, when you see the sprouts appearing remove the wrap, and place the box in a spot with sunlight and only water when the soil feels dry to touch. Don’t over water, you should not see water – you dont want wet soil – merely “slightly damp.”

Once the grass is about 3 or 4 inches tall, you can offer it to your cat.

Once the grass begins to wilt and die – pull out the shoots and plant new seeds.

Keep an eye on kitty for over eating – like people, some cats eat like birdies and others like lions!

Note that the ones that eat like lions may throw up – if so, time to regulate how much time kitty gets with the grass.

The real trick will be to keep your cat away while your grass grows!