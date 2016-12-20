What Does Loving Yourself Really Mean?

You may have noticed lately that there’s been much discussion of “self-love”. For some of us, this expression might bring to mind the story of Narcissus (from Greek mythology) who apparently was very good looking and spent many hours gazing at his own reflection. He even fell in love with it, not realizing it was just an image.

That is not what we are referring to here; we’re not talking about the shallowness of vanity or narcissism. We’re talking about a deep, healthy love of ourselves.

The online English Oxford Living Dictionary defines self-love as “regard for one’s own well-being and happiness”. Many of us have spent so much time and energy putting other people’s needs before our own that we have difficulty treating ourselves with the love and concern we deserve.

If you’ve taken steps towards learning how to love yourself then you will know it’s quite the journey of self-discovery. We came across this inspiring poem written by Charlie Chaplin on his 70th birthday and would like to share his wisdom with you.

As I Began To Love Myself by Charlie Chaplin

As I began to love myself I found that anguish and emotional suffering are only warning signs that I was living against my own truth. Today, I know, this is “AUTHENTICITY”.

As I began to love myself I understood how much it can offend somebody if I try to force my desires on this person, even though I knew the time was not right and the person was not ready for it, and even though this person was me. Today I call it “RESPECT”.

As I began to love myself I stopped craving for a different life, and I could see that everything that surrounded me was inviting me to grow. Today I call it “MATURITY”.

As I began to love myself I understood that at any circumstance, I am in the right place at the right time, and everything happens at the exactly right moment. So I could be calm. Today I call it “SELF-CONFIDENCE”.

As I began to love myself I quit stealing my own time, and I stopped designing huge projects for the future. Today, I only do what brings me joy and happiness, things I love to do and that make my heart cheer, and I do them in my own way and in my own rhythm. Today I call it “SIMPLICITY”.

As I began to love myself I freed myself of anything that is no good for my health – food, people, things, situations, and everything that drew me down and away from myself. At first I called this attitude a healthy egoism. Today I know it is “LOVE OF ONESELF”.

As I began to love myself I quit trying to always be right, and ever since I was wrong less of the time. Today I discovered that is “MODESTY”.

As I began to love myself I refused to go on living in the past and worrying about the future. Now, I only live for the moment, where everything is happening. Today I live each day, day by day, and I call it “FULFILLMENT”.

As I began to love myself I recognized that my mind can disturb me and it can make me sick. But as I connected it to my heart, my mind became a valuable ally. Today I call this connection “WISDOM OF THE HEART”.

We no longer need to fear arguments, confrontations or any kind of problems with ourselves or others. Even stars collide, and out of their crashing new worlds are born. Today I know “THAT IS LIFE”!”

Moira Gale