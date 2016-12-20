Can’t Sleep? Try This….

Buy a small spray bottle, fill it with distilled water and add 12 drops of essential Lavender oil. Spray some of the mixture on your pillow before you go to bed. Lavender is very calming and has helped many people overcome insomnia. You can also buy lavender-filled pillows or use an aromatherapy diffuser in your room. If you need a little extra help try counting backwards from 100 down to 1, and repeat as many times as necessary. Staying focused on the numbers will help divert your mind’s attention away from nagging thoughts or any worries you can’t let go of. You will probably notice your mind wanders a lot … just keep turning your attention back to those numbers. Sweet dreams!