What You Need To Know About Winter Tires

Winter tires help provide enhanced traction in some of the most severe weather conditions including ice, slush, freezing rain and snow.

Tread Compound & Design: Most winter tires feature specialized tread compounds and advanced tread designs that help provide superior traction and shorter stopping distance, they also provide improved braking performance.

Road Conditions: In addition to harsh winter weather, if you encounter many hills or sharp corners in your area, you might want the winter-ready traction and control of winter tires. Unplowed snow, slush or ice can be a hazard to you when driving, winter tires help.

Weather Conditions: The general consensus is that if you live in a place where the winter temperature is consistently below 45F/7.2C winter tires are a good choice.

Performance: When shopping for tires, keep in mind that your vehicle’s starting, stopping and turning abilities ultimately come down to the amount of traction your tires can offer on snowy or icy road surfaces.

Keep in mind when driving with winter tires:

To help maintain stability and control of your vehicle in severe snow conditions, the RMA (Rubber Manufacturers Association) recommends installing winter tires in sets of fours to optimize the performance benefits.

Traction control/ABS are designed for vehicle stability, power transmission and controlled braking. They do NOT optimize traction or grip during all types of winter driving maneuvers.

The Severe Snow Conditions Symbol located on the sidewall of a tire indicates a tire that meets a snow traction standard recognized by the RMA (Rubber Manufacturers Association). Remember to look for the Severe Snow Conditions Symbol when shopping for winter tires.

Winter tires are not made for year-round use. Keep your winter tires on your vehicle until the driving conditions have improved and the temperature is consistently above 45F/7.2C. Then, replace them with summer or all-season tires.

It is important to store the tires in a cool, dry and preferably shaded or dark location. Your dealership usually will store them for a small annual fee. Depending on how much you drive, both sets of tires should last you about five years.

