THOSE WERE THE DAYS “Christmas Memories”

The stories of my family’s Christmases are endless, each one more wonderful than than the one before, all gifted to us by the sacrifices and love of our devoted mother and father.

At first we did not feel the strain World War II asked of Canadians but as the years wore on it was necessary to begin rationing in order to support our fighting men and women. Ration stamps were issued to buy products such as meat, sugar, coffee, rubber tires and nylon stockings. If shoppers were fortunate enough to find meat, the treasure would be stored carefully in the ice box protected by a 25 cent fifty pound block of ice delivered weekly by a burly iceman. Most everything was rationed, even trees, the pulp wood was needed for the manufacture of paper, a much needed commodity during the war. That meant fir trees as well.

Mom gave my brother and me a two dollar bill and we set out to find a Christmas tree. We walked the main streets of Windsor for miles and not one tree was to be found, we returned home tired and disappointed. Every Christmas Eve our parents made the rounds to relatives and friends wishing Christmas cheer, Mom was famous for her home made spicy English chutney which she gave as gifts, each jar wrapped with a red ribbon. When they left there was sadness in our eyes, what would Christmas be without a tree? We laid in bed with one eye open until we heard the front door latch knowing mom and dad were safely home and then we closed the other eye awaiting Santa’s flight.

In the morning we bounded down the stairs but were halted in complete awe, there in the corner of the living room was a Christmas tree lit with strands of lights, tinsel, colourful bulbs and at the top an angel spreading her arms as if inviting us to behold a miracle. We later learned dad had gone to a farmer very late in the evening and knocked on his door, the farmer threatened to call the police. Undaunted dad persisted and told the farmer he had five kids at home and he wanted a tree to make it a complete Christmas. The farmer refused many times until he finally succumbed to dad’s compassionate pleas. The farmer and dad went into the bush with flash light, axe and saw in hand and cut down a tree, a tree our parents had brought home, decorated and even set out our Christmas presents in our designated places all before we got up in the morning, a tree that brought us such joy and happiness.

I was tempted to ask dad how much he had to pay for that tree but decided not to, what price do you put on a miracle?

Russ Sanders

