Dream Cottage Rental Vacations – WRD Cottage Rental Agency

If you have been dreaming of vacationing in beautiful Cottage Country and you’ve been thinking of renting a cottage during the summer months, now is the time to book. Most cottages are rented out between June 1 and Labour Day and they go very quickly, so planning and securing your cottage early will ensure you can enjoy your ideal choice for the summer of 2017.

The vast majority of renters don’t realize that the summer booking season begins on January 2nd each year. Cottage rental has become increasingly popular and when renters wait until April to look for a cottage for the summer their choices are greatly reduced. WRD Cottage Rental Agency in Haliburton has over 170 cottages to choose from with varying options available depending on the size of your budget.

Since 1995, WRD Cottage Rental Agency has been providing cottage rental services in Haliburton, the Kawarthas, Georgian Bay and Muskoka as well as winter cottage rental in Haliburton and the Kawarthas. Owned and operated by Bill and Carol Dewey, the agency has evolved into one of Ontario’s trusted cottage rental agencies. Offering cottages which can sleep up to 14 people, from executive cottages to more economical accommodations they can provide something for everyone.

This family-run agency has earned the trust of tens of thousands of renters throughout the past 22 years by developing a system which ensures each rental transaction runs smoothly for both the cottage owner and the renter, and that the overall experience is not only satisfactory for both parties, but also exceeds their respective expectations.

With many large and rather impersonal agencies now flooding the industry, which are listing cottages without even having visited them, it’s imperative that renters go through a trusted agency that will interview and thoroughly vet potential renters. WRD Cottage Rental Agency has an extensive booking application form which must be filled out in order to protect the cottage owner and the renter, as well as the agency itself.

This type of thorough vetting process eliminates many potential headaches for cottage owners and renters alike. Each and every cottage has been carefully chosen, personally inspected and certified by the WRD Cottage Rental Agency and each must meet and exceed their trusted “Standard of Excellence.”

Their booking policy is a first-come-first-served approach, so even if a cottage is not yet available in January but is listed on their website, they are happy to put a client’s name on that cottage. This means WRD will hold that cottage for the date requested, for a period of time, as they wait for the owner’s contract with WRD to be returned. Once the contract is received and if the client’s vacation date is truly available, they then call the client to make them aware that the cottage is now available and the rental process then continues to a happy conclusion.

Bill Dewey and his son Steven are both at the helm of the agency’s administrative side. They are assisted in the office by Fran Scuric, who has been with the company since 2004 and is responsible for the smooth running of day-to-day business. Fran oversees and screens bookings to make sure cottages are not overbooked and she also handles the renewal of contracts with owners.

WRD Cottage Rental employs a total of 6 full time and 1 part time year-round staff members, and in the summer they have an additional 12 – 14 contracted workers who will check the cottages between rentals to ensure that the cottages are ready for the next renters. A member of staff is available on call for renters 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. Even if there is a problem in the middle of the night, an after hours number is available in order to reach a live person from the agency and they will assist with any potential issues that may arise.

Steven and Bill promptly address the needs of vacationers ensuring all enquiries are dealt with to the satisfaction of all those involved. They also ensure new cottages are added to their website as they become available in order to showcase the cottages and streamline the process. With the help of the other staff members Darlene Ross, Rhoda Warham and Pam Walker, the entire team works together to ensure the best possible experience for both renters and owners.

One happy client had this to say about the agency: “The management and staff at WRD are absolutely the BEST! My husband and I were new to renting and Bill and his staff helped properly represent our property and prepare it for happy renters. They reviewed the property in person, provided guidance on rental rates, and also provided feedback to us when we were looking at improving it. We always got paid on time and always got feedback on what our cottage might need when we asked for it. Fran and Darlene are excellent and have always communicated well on all matters. 2014 will be our 10th rental season with WRD and our cottage has been heavily booked each season. We have also made use of the WRD cottage change-over service as we live in Toronto, and that has been flawless. I would strongly recommend WRD to anyone looking to rent out their cottage property. You will not be disappointed.”

When Should You Start Looking for Your Vacation Cottage Rental?



After the new year is when most people plan vacations for the year ahead.

About 60% of WRD Cottage Rental Agency’s business is repeat business which means if you want a particular cottage, you should call them immediately to put your name on the cottage you want for the coming summer high season. The agency works on a first come, first serve basis, so you should start looking for your cottage now!

WRD Cottage Rental Agency, OntarioCottageRental.com 705-457-9434