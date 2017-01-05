The Art of Doing Business in Cottage Country

We wanted to learn more about what makes the businesses so unique here so we asked business owners to share their insights with us by asking the following question:

“What is your greatest accomplishment and how has it affected your business?”

“ Treating customers like family’ was and is the driving force behind our business and this belief has allowed us to have a Customer Satisfaction Survey (CSI) of 96%, and a Repeat Customer Index that is 30% above National Standards and resulted in sales going from $500,000 a year 10 years ago, to $15,000,000 a year!” Brian Norman and Lynn Hill, Peterborough Kia

“Our greatest accomplishments are not found in the news or on a plaque, many are in the countless small discoveries of inspiration and cherished memories created, that we see in the faces of young and old alike every day. Every time a child’s face lights up with joy, or a family bonds and connects to their community, is a small victory for us. Providing residents and visitors a safe place to make these connections has been our privilege for 50 years.” Jon Oldham, Peterborough Museum & Archives

Business owners in Cottage Country really understand the importance of taking care of people, not just their customers but their own staff as well.

“Our greatest accomplishment has been hiring talented and committed staff. Once you have staff who care about what they do and strive to do their best, your customer service level goes through the roof! This translates into more referrals which are so valuable to any business.” Michele Kadwell-Chalmers, The Original Flame

“Our greatest accomplishment is our passionate staff. Over our 40 years, we have realized that when our staff are passionate about the people, the products, and the processes within our organization, they become the most powerful and effective referral program.” Jo Anne’s Place, Peterborough and Lindsay

Often, many business owners are so busy working they forget to take time to “fill their own cup” so to speak. Taking care of yourself and your family is of course integral to success. We can’t do our best for others if we haven’t looked after our own needs first.

“My greatest accomplishment is to have a happy marriage since 1982 which has given me the stability and motivation to build a successful law practice, which provides quality and caring service to many people. My son Daniel, who is the product of that marriage, has followed in my footsteps, by having his own happy marriage and becoming a lawyer who will continue the law practice long after I am gone.” Murray H. Miskin, Miskin Law

“My greatest achievement has been having the courage to make the jump from the relatively stable world of a permanent government job with a pension and benefits, to an industry which is based solely on commission. The management and fellow realtors at Bowes and Cocks have been outstanding with their continued support, and of course, the greatest support has come from my wife Sarah who has been the foundation from which I get my strength.” Andrew Marshall, the Paddling Realtor

“My greatest accomplishment is helping others. I have been inspired to help people since a young girl. I had my own health challenges growing up and my mother who was a nurse introduced me to natural therapies. My passion to learn more is what fueled me to go and train in Naturopathic Medicine and with support from my family I opened a successful Naturopathic clinic and fulfilled my dream of helping others.” Dr. Brēnna Steels B.Sc., N.D

Creating an atmosphere where your customers feel welcome and comfortable is, of course, key to achieving success in business. Clients will return again and again to a business where they feel they can be themselves and do not ever feel rushed or uncomfortable.

“Lockside Trading Company’s greatest accomplishment is making a store that is not just shopping… but a destination. A place where friends and family can meet. Also we offer our customers quality goods and services that we can stand behind. This year we celebrate our 30th anniversary, an accomplishment in itself.” Lockside Trading Company

Finding the perfect location for your business may turn out to be a process involving many steps. Rome wasn’t built in a day and sometimes it’s necessary to re-locate in order to serve your clients better. That’s exactly what Angela Jones did in September of last year and she discovered what a valuable learning experience it was.

“Our greatest accomplishment has been purchasing and completely renovating Lakeshore Designs’ 3500 sq ft building and turning it into a beautiful furniture and accessory store. The importance was the full experience of being the client, and project coordinator, as well the designer and seeing the whole job come full circle from purchase to planning and final completion which adds to our repertoire of experience.”

Angela Jones, Lakeshore Designs

Sometimes business accomplishments can end up becoming part of the landscape of our beautiful Cottage Country. Wilf Jorgensen explains, “My greatest accomplishment was constructing the 65-foot clear span bridge on Stoney Lake. It was designed and built by me, after being approved of course by an engineer, MNR, Coast Guard, building inspector, and Trent Severn. It gave me more recognition for what I could do and resulted in more customers.” Wilf Jorgensen Contracting.

Jonathan Bennett and Olga Palatics of Canadian Welding Skills also recognize the importance of not only location but also having the right structures in place for the success of a business: “We believe our greatest accomplishment has been our new buildings erected in 2009 and 2014. The new buildings enabled us to expand our training space to meet the demand for skilled welders in Canada.”

Our region of Cottage Country is lucky to have many outstanding organizations whose achievements serve the community as a whole and many valuable partnerships have been formed which benefit the entire area.

Our Cover Business WRD Cottage Rental Agency shares:” By actively caring deeply about our community we support local and surrounding businesses by engaging with and sharing, local community happenings and information of interest to our growing social platforms. This has resulted in the support and appreciation of both the local and surrounding regions in addition to other businesses desiring to partner with us. In the cottage rental business we serve a vast array of clients from all over the globe and with our local supports we stay very much connected and grounded by the community we serve.” Bill, Carol and Steve Dewey, WRD Cottage Rental

“Camp Kawartha is proud of its achievements over the past year. We’ve delivered our environmental programming to over 11,000 children, youth, and adults. We’ve been recognized for accomplishments by earning three awards this year alone, bringing our total up to 16 awards for our work in outdoor and environmental education. Camp Kawartha together with Public Health, Trent University and host of other partners created the Pathway to Stewardship Initiative – a comprehensive framework that is helping our whole community promote environmental stewardship.” Jacob Rodenburg, Executive Director, Camp Kawartha

“Our greatest accomplishment is having developed strong business relationships based on trust. Employing effective communication strategies has resulted in the firm establishment of a solid reputation globally. As a result, we have enjoyed 29 years of success and much of that business comes from referrals.”

Gail Courneyea, Angels of Flight

“Our greatest accomplishment in business has been the acceptance of how we operate our lives and our brokerage with ethics, integrity, and respect of all parties. This includes sellers, buyers, prospects, business associates and other real estate representatives. We have become known for our honesty, our business knowledge and understanding of the benefits of the Kawarthas, our commitment to our local area and the support of the programs and events of the community. This giving back to our local area has been recognised and well received. All of this has allowed us to grow and relocate to larger office facilities.” Tom & Wendy Hunt – Hunt4Dreams Real Estate Brokers

“My greatest accomplishment was winning the Businesswoman of the Year award in 2016. It was important because it sent a clear message to my peers that you can be successful in business while still making time to help improve the community. Plus, the fact I care about Peterborough is appreciated by my accounting firm’s clients.” Gwyneth James, Cody & James Chartered Professional Accountants

Our wonderful Cottage Country environment seems to inspire innovation and it’s always exciting when entrepreneurs launch their unique business ventures, such as mobile pizza business Into The Blue Bakery, and when they succeed in expanding and creating job growth within the region.

“Being a small business of only 2 1/2 years we have created employment for 7 people in our county, we have expanded outside of Haliburton County to the Kawarthas and we can operate 3 functions at the same time due to having 3 wood fired ovens. We have grown every year and are in demand. Being a recipient of the 2015 Business Achievement Award we keep striving to add value for our clients.” Into The Blue Bakery

Thank you to all of our participants. After reading the responses we received to this year’s question for business participants, it became immediately clear to us that the art of doing business in cottage country definitely includes integrity, community, family, and a whole lot of planning and determination!