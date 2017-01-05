Interior Decorating & Designing in Cottage Country

The dream of Cottage Country … the land where families de-stress, kick back and relax, entertain and become like kids again. We are blessed to live and do business in this beautiful setting, and to be able to travel around to all the different lakefront properties, islands or country lots.

Lakeshore Designs is able to help with so many aspects of the interior decorating and design field here in Cottage Country. We often do consultations to help those who are trying to pull together a cottage makeover – whether it be from an older 3 season cottage; natural and rustic, to the ultimate cottage retreat – by giving ideas, furniture and accessorizing, to planning renovations as well as kitchens and bathrooms design and install.

There are many variables in all scopes of the projects we undertake; our specialty is our expertise in resourcefulness and the ability to find solutions in a creative way to achieve what the customer wants.

There are setbacks from the water, septic systems, water systems, all the services and how they come into the cottage, with questions like …

Is the cottage 3 season, or winterized?

Will the cottage be for relaxing or entertaining?

What will the property look like once completed?

How will the landscaping work with this property?

Are our renovations going to increase the property value; is it a wise renovation?

How can we achieve what we want and stay on budget?

My husband likes this and I like that … (umm … yes this happens) can we both be happy? (yes you can!)

Can you work with our cottage access?

Can we do one room at a time?

Can you just wave your magic wand and make this happen? … why yes we can!

Every home or cottage is a delight to work with in Cottage Country, the whole experience is a beautiful journey – especially the drive to you!

Submitted by Angela Jones

Lakeshore Designs, 2968 Lakefield Road, Selwyn

