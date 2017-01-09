Burleigh Falls Inn & Suites … A Complete Destination

It was the light bouncing off the tin ceiling that triggered my “Aha!” moment. How could I just walk away and not try to give this beauty a new lease on life? And so it began….

As you walk the interior and exterior you can feel the past come to life … the stories these walls could tell and possibilities they hold for the future. This grand lady has stood the test of time from humble beginnings as a boarding house for local traders, to a renowned hotel for visitors from the upper States; she has stood as a gateway to the northern cottage country. The countless lives she has touched, and storms of life she has weathered – she’s a survivor and deserves to shine once again.

With every project there are pitfalls and hurdles to cross, however, slowly but surely, this property is springing back to life. Many local and travelling guests have curiously watched and waited. We can officially say the wait is over, but the progress will be ongoing.

The Amenities @ Burleigh Falls

The Burleigh Falls Inn & Suites are now fully opened offering accommodation year round. From modest Lakefront Motel rooms perfect for a travelling family, avid fishermen or sporting groups to luxurious Main Inn Rooms & Suites featuring hand-selected furnishings, impressive vistas, and comforting amenities. Not to be forgotten is the Burleigh Bay Banquet Space, offering the most stunning backdrop for special events, meetings, groups, family reunions and weddings. This beautiful space offers the grandeur of times gone by with its Victorian wrap-around Veranda, and eye-catching tin ceilings reflecting the natural light that radiates from the 180-degree windows.

The Market @ Burleigh Falls, under the tutelage of Lee Galley and his team, offers a complete cottagers and residents market. From local culinary offerings to firewood for the stove, Lee has created a must-stop to stock your pantry, and let’s not forget the addition of the Ice Cream Shack (no visit is complete without a scoop of delicious Kawartha Dairy Ice Cream!)

The Marina @ Burleigh Falls with much-needed mooring for both the community and transit travellers was added in 2015, this only added to the services offered including boat rentals, on-the-water fuel, and propane tank trades.

The Grill @ Burleigh Falls, the most recent addition, was the final piece of the puzzle missing. With partners Jacqui and Sandy Turner the Grill is offering a new culinary experience to the area, a traditional grill menu with a bistro twist!

We will never completely be finished, but we can confidently say Burleigh Falls Inn & Suites is a complete destination once again and we are open and ready to grow!

Submitted by Jennifer Craig, Burleigh Falls Inn

burleighfallsinn.com