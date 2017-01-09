Dr. Terry’s Zoo

Christmas came and went with our nine furry best friends receiving their every wish. The biggest hit was a new king size bed. Yahoo! Chili Pepper claimed her rightful place dead centre, as any queen would have it. Spinnaker, our King Charles loves the ottoman as a take-off and arrival platform. Four of our six cats have claimed their territory with Mitzy taking the head of the bed as a safety zone. Even Amigo our Cuban import ventured onto the foot of the bed decked out in his new sweater. It has taken Amigo two years to migrate from the living room couch to his dog bed and finally to the foot of our bed. Rescue dogs make the very best of friends. Love, patience and of course treats pave the way to help them lose their insecurities and to know they are truly loved and safe. Chili Pepper, our Kingston rescue continues to insubordinate but compared to our feline population comes off as a pretty good girl!

With the holidays gone it’s time to turn our attention to our health. January and February are our dental months. Eight-five percent of pets over two have periodontal disease. Food and bacteria form plaque. Inflamed gums allow bacteria access to the bloodstream where they travel to organs with the largest blood supply, the liver, lungs, heart, and kidneys. Chronic dental disease is not only painful but shortens one’s life span. For 20% off dental scaling and polishing during January and February call us at Parkhill Animal Hospital on Chemong Road at 705 745 4605.

Winter has returned so remember to top up those bird feeders with black oiled sunflower seeds. Your feathered friends will thank you. Enjoy the winter wonderland!

Dr. Terry

Parkhill Animal Hospital

on Chemong Road,

Selwyn

705 745 4605