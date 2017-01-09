Restoring Balance After the Holidays

This time of year can be tough for a variety of reasons. The excitement of the holidays has faded and now it’s back to the grind. Typically, many of us find ourselves faced with debt after all that extra spending and others are worried about weight gain caused by overindulgence during the festive season.

These worries may leave us feeling exhausted and out of balance, and with less time being spent outdoors in the sunshine, it’s hardly surprising some of us begin to feel a little unmotivated throughout the coming winter months. Being back to work also means it can be challenging to take time for you; much needed time to regroup and recharge.

Thankfully, in this digital age, there are many options available to help us get back on track. We discovered some wonderful apps for Android and iPhone to assist with this. There’s an app called “unbury.me” which can help you take control of your debt, and hopefully relieve some of the stress that may have left you feeling “snowed under”. The best part? It’s free.

Visit myfitnesspal.com for some great tools to help with calorie counting, and you can even monitor how your daily exercise affects the net amount of calories you’ve consumed as well. With the MindBody Connect app at www.mindbodyonline.com not only can you manage your schedule and your goals in one convenient place, it also tracks information from your Fitbit so you can keep track of your fitness and health goals at the same time.

If you are in need of a mini vacation but can’t leave your desk, all you have to do is visit calm.com. They have a variety of tools to help you unwind including a simple mindfulness meditation app. Their home page offers a menu with various scenes to choose from for your visual and auditory enjoyment, such as “coastline at sunset”. One click of your mouse and you can lean back in your chair and enjoy the relaxing sight of a beach scene, complete with the sound of waves crashing against the shore.

Enjoy!

Moira Gale