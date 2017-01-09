Those Were The Days – New Year 1946

World War II ended in 1945, I was eleven years old and remember it well. Cars stopped haphazardly in the streets, strangers all vacated their vehicles and sang, shouted, danced, kissed and hugged. Music of every genre could be heard all over the city, firecracker rockets crisscrossed the skyline and toilet paper rolls were utilized as streamers thrown over hydro and telephone wires. Air raid sirens, erected in case of attack, were blaring the news of peace and I remember my mom crying, it was finally over. Happiness prevailed in our city and I dare say all over North America but although hostilities had ended, there were still many hardships to overcome.

By January 1946 our military men and women were coming home and even with the thousands of wartime houses that were hurriedly built, there still were not enough houses to accommodate them. Marriages and the birth of babies quadrupled in 1946 although most veterans had a difficult time finding a job. Wages averaged around $2500 a year, gasoline had increased to 15 cents a gallon although war plants thankfully started manufacturing cars again which sold in 1946 for $1100 … and no tax. Food stores were able to stock a bit more merchandise having yet a long way to go to completely appease all the expectations of their consumers, but all in all, no one was complaining.

It wasn’t that way all around the globe. Major cities were still digging out from the ruins, it was reported 30 million people in China were starving and in Nuremberg, Germany the War Crimes Tribunal tried and sentenced twelve men to hang for crimes against humanity. William Joyce, better known as Lord Haw-Haw who was the propaganda voice for “Germany Calling” was executed for treason. The ineffective League of Nations formed in 1920 was disbanded and replaced in 1946 by the United Nations.

But all wasn’t bad news, the bikini bathing suit was introduced in Paris in 1946, named after the atomic testing at the Bikini Atoll, banned in many countries but the skimpy outerwear was demanded by the 1960s pop culture generation and eventually began selling in North American stores. Remember their slogan? “Do not trust anyone over thirty”.

Tupperware was introduced in January 1946, light weight, would not break like glass, able to hold food left-overs for days but sales were quite sparse because no one knew how to use it. Then came the Tupperware house parties, I remember my mother being invited to at least three a month and Tupperware became a household word. There is another household word we will hear many times in the coming years – Donald Trump, the new President of the United States, was born on June 14, 1946.

From my house to yours, a Happy, Healthy, Prosperous New Year.

Submitted by Russ Sanders,

epigram@nexicom.net