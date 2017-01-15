Designing Award-Winning Custom Homes in Cottage Country

Profile: Discovery Dream Homes Ltd.

Discovery Dream Homes Ltd is a unique and innovative Log and Timber Frame home manufacturing company. The founders of Discovery bring over 30 years of experience in the industry, specializing in creating custom home designs, world-class manufacturing and the highest quality log and timber frame products.

Located just east of Peterborough, their facility utilizes state-of-the-art timber processing machinery combined with handcrafted timber framing to create homes with unrivaled stunning architectural detail.

Discovery’s award-winning design team begin with a one-on-one design consultation with the client to determine exactly what their wants and needs are. Director of Design, Shawn Hunter says, “We pride ourselves on our award winning Custom Design Service and every home we create is unique and custom-tailored to the client’s specific style, needs, and budget.”

Year after year, Discovery have been winning awards for their work, including the top prize for Best Custom Home, Best Home Renovations and Manufacturer of the Year. They were recently nominated as finalist in the 2016 Canadian National Design awards and also finalist in the 2016 Business Excellence Awards for both the Supply Chain and the Environmental Practices categories.

2016 was their best year in business yet, with a 23% year over year growth rate. They hired 11 new positions bringing their staff to a total of 46. Last year they were the award recipient of the Ontario Home Builders 2016 Awards of Distinction for the Most Outstanding Custom Home 3001-5000 sq. ft. as well as being the runner-up for the Ontario Home Builders 2016 Awards of Distinction for the Most Outstanding Custom Home up to 3000 sq. ft.

Satisfied client Bob Witmeyer of Kenisis Lake, Haliburton says: “For a first timer at designing a custom home/cottage, Shawn Hunter and his design team made it very easy for me! With the help of their 3-D program, DDH Sales Design Consultant and builder, I was able to make all the changes that I wanted from the original plan that I liked. Everything was completed in a timely manner. For the few problems that arose during the construction process, DDH was there to make everything right! No hassle! I absolutely love my DDH cottage and all my guests have enjoyed it as well. It is exactly what I wanted! Special thanks to the builder for constructing this dream cottage for my family. Your workmanship and dedication is second to none!”

Discovery Dream Homes Ltd.

4 McCloskey Road, Keene

705.400-LOGS (5647)

www.discoverydreamhomes.com