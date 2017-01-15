Alan Doyle & The Beautiful Gypsies to play Academy Theatre

The Academy Theatre will welcome the return of Alan Doyle March 28, in a much-anticipated show that will attract hundreds of fans from a wide area. Backed by his talented band The Beautiful Gypsies, the former Great Big Sea singer/guitarist Doyle will play three dates in southern Ontario following a tour through the U.S.

“We’d been talking about booking Alan Doyle sometime during our anniversary celebrations in 2017-2018,” said Academy manager Don Hughes. “Suddenly we received an enquiry from an agent about three dates in late March. We had one of those dates open, and now we’re thrilled to welcome him back to this grand old theatre.”

Tickets have been on sale for only a week, and with no local advertising sales are already brisk. Fans are advised to purchase tickets soon to avoid disappointment.

Early signs are that 2017 will be a year of many exciting performers at the Academy Theatre. Offerings lined up so far include a Yuk Yuks Comedy Night (fundraiser for Kawartha Food Source), comedian/political satirist Rick Mercer (Women’s Resources Marquee Event), classic country star Mickey Gilley, and Scottish-Canadian tenor John McDermott. “We’re truly achieving an increased diversity in our programming,” said Hughes. “We want the Academy to attract a wide variety of audiences from all over the City of Kawartha Lakes and well beyond. We’re working hard on getting several entertainers in to appeal to many demographics, and we’ve hardly begun our task.”

Look for many more interesting developments at the Academy Theatre in Lindsay. For more information, visit www.academytheatre.ca or call the box office at 705-934-9111.