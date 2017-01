After the new year is when most people plan vacations for the year ahead.

About 60% of WRD Cottage Rental Agency’s business is repeat business which means if you want a particular cottage, you should call them immediately to put your name on the cottage you want for the coming summer high season. The agency works on a first come, first serve basis, so you should start looking for your cottage now!

WRD Cottage Rental Agency,

OntarioCottageRental.com

705-457-9434