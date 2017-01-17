Peterborough Self Storage: Growing & Expanding

Peterborough Self Storage is a family-owned and operated business which Jim and Sherri Williams built from the ground up in 2003. Their vision was to offer affordable storage solutions for a wide range of business and residential needs. The business has grown over the years and continues to expand with 2 new storage buildings added to the premises last summer as well as the newly-expanded outdoor storage space. Plans for further expansion are already in place.

They offer drive-up units which are protected by a gated compound with a state-of-the-art computerized gate access system to keep clients’ belongings safe and secure. All units have ground level access with no stairs to climb or hallways to navigate. Clients may drive right up to their unit by car, truck or trailer for easy unloading. The minimum ceiling height available is 8 ft and the largest unit is 10 ft by 25 ft. Units are constructed of block and steel and are dry, clean and well maintained.

The business is popular with cottage owners and those who have trailers in the area. In the off-season clients will store their boats and recreational vehicles with Peterborough Self Storage in the outdoor storage area. The perimeter fencing allows clients to feel safe in the knowledge their possessions are completely secure.

Peterborough Self Storage offers a great solution for small business owners who may be running out of space. Clients can store seasonal displays, business records, confidential files, and extra inventory under one roof providing quick and easy access when required.

Whether you are a hobbyist or a collector, or you need a place to store your bikes, snowmobiles, canoes or jet skis, utilizing a storage unit will allow you to enjoy the extra space gained at home or in the garage.

Many of Jim and Sherri’s clients have found themselves using the storage space when they are moving or renovating. Having a secure place to keep their belongings while they focus on getting through the transition can relieve a great deal of stress.

Peterborough Self Storage is located at 2459 Whittington Drive, easily accessed from Airport Rd., Sir Sandford Fleming Dr., or the Parkway.

Once signed up clients have access 7 days a week (including holidays) between the hours of 5:30 am and 10 pm. The company also offers 24-hour access upon special request. On-site office hours are Mon – Fri until 4 pm but they can be reached for bookings by telephone after hours and on the weekend.

Peterborough Self Storage,

2459 Whittington Drive, Cavan Monaghan (Peterborough) K9J 0G5

www.peterboroughselfstorage.com,

rent@peterboroughselfstorage.com,

705-755-0888