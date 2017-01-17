Canada 150+ Passport to local Events launched for the Greater Peterborough Area

Pick up your Peterborough County Canada 150 Passport today!

2017 is going to be a full year of celebrating Canada’s sesquicentennial. We will be celebrating the 150th birthday of Confederation alongside our First Nation communities who will be celebrating 150 years plus.

Here in the Greater Peterborough Area, Peterborough County, our 8 townships, our First Nation Communities, the City of Peterborough and the Trent Severn have come together to create a unique Peterborough County Canada 150 Passport.

“Canada’s 150th birthday is a historic moment”, said Maryam Monsef, MP, Peterborough-Kawartha “That provides a time for us all to not only celebrate our great country, but also reflect on what it means to be Canadian. We are all so fortunate to call this country, and the amazing community of Peterborough-Kawartha, home. With this unique opportunity to strengthen our community and our connection to one another, I encourage everyone to participate in the many special events that will take place this year”.

Our passport will highlight the many community events taking place throughout the area and will guide residents and visitors to explore our many diverse communities.

“2017 will mark our 150th anniversary. This is a chance to celebrate and reflect on our history, look ahead towards the next 150 years and embark on an exciting new chapter for our province” said Jeff Leal, MPP. “I encourage everyone to participate in the many events and activities planned to celebrate this amazing anniversary”.

“I’m excited for the Peterborough region as it undertakes its plans to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations” said Kim Rudd, MP, Northumberland—Peterborough South. “Each community will be commemorating this historic occasion in their own unique ways”.

Warden Joe Taylor agrees that “We are so fortunate to live here and we have so much to be thankful for and to celebrate. Our Passport to Celebrations throughout Peterborough County is officially launched! I encourage all residents to make 2017 their year of exploring all the County has to offer”.

The passports will be available at all Township offices, The Peterborough County Courthouse, Lang Pioneer Village Museum, First Nation Administrative offices and at events held throughout the region throughout 2017.

Bring this passport to a participating event and have it stamped. Once you obtain 5 event stamps, drop off your form to be eligible to win a prize at the end of the year.

Thanks to the many businesses that have already donated prices. Thank you also to the Peterborough CFDC and to the Community Foundation of Greater Peterborough for their grant of $10,000 to this project.

For further information, please contact Karen Jopling at kjopling@county.peterborough.on.ca

470 Water Street, Peterborough, Ontario, K9H 3M3

Phone: 705.743.0380

Toll Free: 1.800.710.9586

www.county.peterborough.on.ca