Award Winning Homes – Jim Williams Construction

Ever since he began his career as a carpenter’s apprentice for his own father, Bob Williams Sr., Jim Williams has been committed to paying attention to detail and working hard to provide quality workmanship. Jim’s father was his greatest inspiration to become a licensed carpenter and to eventually start his own business, which he did 27 years ago.

The business has since grown into a highly successful, award-winning company which builds and renovates custom homes and cottages for clients throughout the Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes area.

Jim Williams prides himself on being hands-on and is always present on-site as foreman to ensure continuous flow on the work site. He also employs two full-time carpenters which enables the team to build a working relationship with their clients and so improving the flow of communication and productivity throughout the building process.

By remaining a small, hands-on company, Jim and his team have been able to work more directly with clients and keep them involved every step of the way, from planning and design to construction and the finishing process. Jim says, “We design the home, acquire the permits, do all the work and ensure the entire project goes smoothly so that all the buyer has to do is enjoy their beautiful new custom home.”

On social media recently, one of Jim’s clients Judy Brackenbury-Sullivan commented: “Our home was built by Jim. He does good work and the house was built to our specifications. He completed our home on time.”

Wiline Roberts commented “A great family to work with! They built a home for us on Scollard Drive in Peterborough approximately 25 years ago…boy time flies!”

Through their strong ethic of honesty and integrity, they have established themselves as industry leaders. Still 100% family-owned, the business has received peer and community recognition as being an eight-time award winner of the Kawartha Awards of Distinction for Outstanding Building Projects.

Jim Williams’ work has also been showcased with PKHBA (Peterborough and Kawartha Home Builder’s Association, a chapter of the Ontario Home Builders Association) and he has been the builder of two Peterborough Dream Homes with proceeds going to Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Jim is a member and Executive Director of the PKHBA and is also the liaison between PKHBA and the Liftlock Chapter Ontario Building Officials Association. He’s also an active member of RenoMark Association.

Jim Williams Construction is also a registered builder with the Tarion Warranty Corporation, which offers clients peace of mind that their investment in their new home will be fully protected.

Jim Williams Construction

705.876.9345

homes@jimwilliamsconstruction.ca

www.jimwilliamsconstruction.ca