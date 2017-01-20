Wood Fired Pizza Comes Right to You

Imagine … someone shows up on your doorstep (home or cottage) with all the necessary equipment and ingredients to create a delicious feast for you and your guests. All that’s left for you to do, then, is savour the delights and have fun with your friends and family.

Into The Blue Bakery is a mobile wood-fired pizza business based in Haliburton. The brainchild of entrepreneur Janine Papadopoulos, the business will cater events with anywhere between 15 and 200 people in attendance and the customized menu can include items such as appetizers, all-you-can-eat pizza, salad, dessert and beverages. The team will show up, set up their self-contained unit, feed your guests until they are full and then clean up and leave.

Winner of the 2015 Haliburton Chamber of Commerce Business Achievement Award for Innovation and Creativity, the business has maintained a steady growth in an unconventional way and gone from owning one oven to three. Sales grew 400% within the first year of business and doubled again in the 3rd year. The business now employs seven people and owns two portable pizza trailers and will see its 4th successful year in the summer of 2017.

With no fixed address, they rent commercial kitchen space for food preparation and travel to their clients bringing an outstanding culinary experience with them. An example of some of the delicious pizza available is Greek (Spanacopizza) pizza with feta, spinach, garlic, dill, olives, lemon and carmelized onions. Pizza toppings are made with locally-sourced ingredients.

Into The Blue Bakery employ staff throughout Cottage Country in order to service anywhere within the Kawartha/Haliburton region. Their prep kitchen is located at Abbey Gardens on Highway 118 between Haliburton and Carnarvon where their baked goods are available for purchase. They also have a satellite location in Bobcaygeon and they can be found at fairs, markets and fundraisers where they offer fresh sourdough bread, Montreal style bagels and ciabatta.

Janine runs a Bread and Bagel Club in which clients receive a weekly email with a variety of items to choose from and can then conveniently place their order online. Orders are available for weekly pickup from Abbey Garden, Wall Flower Studio or Baked and Battered on a Friday. There is no membership required for the club and no obligation to place an order.

Visit Into The Blue Bakery on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Into-the-Blue-Bakery for weekly updates on the delicious baked goods which are available through the Bread and Bagel Club.

For enquiries about booking a pizza party email Janine at intothebluebakery@gmail.com

Into The Blue Bakery,

PO Box 744, Haliburton

intothebluebakery.ca