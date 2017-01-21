Where Do The Birds Go?

In late fall, most ducks and geese leave the Kawarthas and “cottage country” and fly south. It’s not the cold, however, that sends them on their way; it’s a lack of food and open water. As long as the birds can get enough to eat, the cold is not a problem. Many waterfowl winter on the Atlantic coast from Maine all the way to Florida. Others, including ducks that are unable to dive down deep for their food (e.g., wood ducks, green-winged teal, mallards, and black ducks) prefer inland bodies of water in the central and southern U.S. Not all ducks go this far, however. Some buffleheads, scaup, mergansers and goldeneyes spend the winter on Lake Ontario. In fact, you can even find small numbers of goldeneyes and mergansers on the Otonabee River all winter long. The stretch of water just south of Lakefield is a good place to see them. A few hundred hardy mallards also overwinter on open sections in Peterborough, such as Millennium Park. When it comes to distance flown, the champion is the blue-winged teal. This species, a common nester in the Kawarthas, flies all the way to Central America and even Colombia!

As for Canada geese, those birds that nest along James Bay fly all the way to the Tennessee Valley for the winter. The geese that nest locally, however, don’t go much further than the northern states like Pennsylvania – anywhere they can find open water to spend the night and nearby corn and grain fields where they glean leftover corn and wheat. And, in case you were wondering, loons also choose the Atlantic coast for winter vacation. Many loons also fly to the Gulf of Mexico. Only rarely do loons choose inland lakes and rivers to get through the winter months. One of the best places to see waterfowl during spring and fall migration is the Lakefield Sewage Lagoon on County Road 33. Be sure to take binoculars.

Submitted by Drew Monkman and Jacob Rodenburg