New Location for Hunt4Dreams in Bobcaygeon

Ever since Tom and Wendy Hunt moved to Cottage Country they have immersed themselves in the community and worked tirelessly to help promote Bobcaygeon and the surrounding areas. Tom was the 2016 winner of the Citizen of the Year Award from the Bobcaygeon and Area Chamber of Commerce Excellence Awards.

Both Tom and Wendy have worked hard on their clients’ behalf and have built a solid reputation for honesty and professionalism based on sound knowledge and integrity, and now their business is growing.

Tom and Wendy are pleased to announce that Hunt4Dreams Realty Inc. Brokerage will be relocating to 42A Bolton Street in Bobcaygeon effective January 23, 2017. They would like to invite you to attend the Grand Opening of their new offices on February 1, 2017, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm for refreshments and goodies.

The Hunts are very excited to be able to relocate their business in order to serve their clients better. Doubling the size of the premises at their new Bolton Street location will ensure client listings receive the maximum amount of exposure.

“Wishing all of our clients, prospects, friends and family a very Happy New Year for 2017. May it be filled with health, wealth, and happiness in whatever form it may come for you and your family.” Tom and Wendy Hunt

Hunt4Dreams Realty,

42A Bolton Street, Bobcaygeon

www.hunt4dreams.com