Lose Weight, Feel Great!

Now that the holidays are over, many people are turning their thoughts to losing weight and improving their health. With a wide array of weight-loss programs available to us nowadays, it can become confusing trying to decide which is the best and safest way to go about reaching your goals.

Steels Naturopathic Clinic offers a safe and effective weight-loss solution called the THIN & Healthy program which was developed by doctors and is supervised by Dr. Brenna Steels. The program uses a high-quality homeopathic remedy in the form of a spray combined with an easy-to-follow personalized diet plan, which is based on avoiding food intolerances and the consumption of low glycemic, alkaline and anti-inflammatory foods.

The program is designed to train your body to metabolize fats better, suppress food cravings, stimulate your metabolism and help your body function better overall. The spray also helps with regulating your blood sugar levels and supports your thyroid function. In general, the program helps train your body to burn fat more efficiently.

This is a 9-week program which isn’t just about weight loss, it’s also about healthy living and maintaining a healthy lifestyle and weight long after the initial phase of weight-loss is over. Patients who qualify for the program will have their progress monitored closely by the doctor each week.

Many people are surprised to learn that food allergies and intolerances are a hidden cause of weight gain and can also prevent them from keeping weight off once they have been successful in losing it in the first place. Dr. Brenna Steels uses a method of testing to help identify which foods are causing this to happen, and so, by removing those foods from your diet, the ability to lose weight and keep it off long term will be successful.

Testimonial: “This program makes weight loss easy – if I can do it anyone can!”

THIN & Healthy is a cost effective way to lose weight since most Extended Health Care Benefits will cover Naturopathic Medicine and because you will likely save $55 per week on groceries during the 6-week losing phase (average grocery savings of $330). It is as though you are being paid to lose weight and get healthy.

Naturopathic medicine is a holistic approach to primary care. It focuses on prevention, treatment, pain relief and optimal wellness, through the use of natural substances and therapies.

