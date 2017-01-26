Community Support Services Empowering Independent, Active Living

For more than 31 years, the Community Care Health & Care Network has delivered services and programs to residents of the City of Kawartha Lakes that enable seniors and special needs clients to remain independent, and people of all ages to enjoy healthy lifestyles.

The services provided by Community Care’s Community Support Services help the agency’s clients lead more active, socially engaged, independent lives – and give caregivers much-needed respite and support. Just a sample of the wide range of Community Support Services available through Community Care include:

Meals on Wheels

– delivering more than a meal!

Older adults and adults with special needs can get home delivery of hot or frozen food through Meals on Wheels. The service helps ensure clients’ nutritional needs are met while providing social interaction and a safety check from the volunteers who make the deliveries. Hot meals are delivered several days/week to clients throughout the City of Kawartha Lakes, and frozen food can also be delivered or picked up at any of the agency’s Home Support Services offices in Bobcaygeon, Fenelon Falls, and Lindsay.

In-Home Respite

– helping you live at home

Caregivers are able to have a break from their responsibilities of providing for a loved one, knowing the person they care for is receiving proper, professional care. Community Care’s Personal Support Workers deliver the services, which include assistance with light housekeeping, meal preparation, and personal care. A home visit is conducted to assist in the development of a service plan that meets the needs of both the client and caregiver.

Adult Day Centres – seizing the day



Frail older adults and adults with special needs enjoy social activation at six different Community Care Adult Day locations across the City of Kawartha Lakes. For a reasonable daily fee, clients enjoy healthy meals and snacks and a variety of activities that keep them engaged and entertained. Five Adult Day sites are integrated to include individuals with varying physical and developmental challenges. Another program is for individuals with dementia.

Friendly Visiting – keeping in touch with you

Volunteers offer confidential one-to-one companionship and support to older adults, people who are ill, lonely or isolated. Our Friendly Visitors keep in touch through regular home visits and/or telephone calls. They are carefully selected, screened and trained before being matched for visits. The service is free and provides social contact and a check on clients’ safety and well-being.

