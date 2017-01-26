JoAnnes’s Place Tips for Working Your Waistline

You may be working hard towards a smaller waistline but you are faced with one of the biggest challenges, a desk job. Business, Administrative, Secretaries, Executive, Call Centres, Travel Agents, or Computer Technology are just some of the working positions that come with a sedentary, restrictive and stressful job title. Unfortunately, common issues for most individuals with these positions are weight gain, exhaustion, and fatigue. Here are some tips to help you stay on track with a healthy lifestyle.

1. Be Prepared

Pack your meals and snacks for all your breaks in advance. If you have enough good, healthy and fresh food on hand, you will be less likely to sneak off to the vending machine for your late afternoon fix.

2. Buddy Up

Find one or several colleagues who you can rely on to keep you on track and support your lifestyle changes. Work with your colleagues to make realistic weekly goals at the office.

3. Keep an Emergency Stash

Always have protein bars, trail mixes, low sodium soups or dried fruit as a backup plan in your locker or desk drawer.

4. Learn to say “No, Thank You”

Just because treats are sitting right in front of you, calling your name, doesn’t mean you should indulge every time. Know when to say no, thank you.

5. Out of Sight

For those who snack in the mid afternoon at their desk, replace the bowl of candy, with a bowl of nuts and seeds.

6. Water

Always have a water bottle on your desk. Try to drink a minimum of 2 litres a day to stay hydrated.

7. Distracted Eating

Don’t eat and work at the same time. No matter how close your deadline is! This will prevent you from over eating or eating too fast.

8. Get Active

Join a gym, fitness group or team outside of work! It is important to balance out your sedentary work day with an active morning or evening with a friend or co-worker.

Upcoming: Healthy Lifestyle Workshop on January 25, 2017

Submitted by

Marissa Laughlin,

Registered Holistic Nutritionist

marissa@joannesplace.ca www.joannesplace.ca