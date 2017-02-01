Explore KIAs Innovative New Safety Features

The cornerstone of Kia’s philosophy when building automobiles is safety. Over the years, Kia has developed advanced technology to ensure that drivers and passengers are protected under all circumstances.

AHSS

Kia has perfected the use of advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) to create strong and lighter body frames for vehicles. Assembled using the brand’s patented techniques, Kia has incorporated an increasing ratio of AHSS to achieve exceptional rigidity and protection. Many of the current day Kia vehicles utilize twice as much AHSS than that of the previous generation models.

The hot stamping method with which the AHSS frame is put together is used to further reinforce the vulnerable areas within the passenger cabin. Hot stamping ensures that the processed steel is strengthened by up to five times its normal state.

Preventative technology for peace-of-mind

Here are a few of the key avoidance safety features that prevent accidents and assist on the road:

• Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB): Identifies potential or imminent collision and reacts by automatically applying brakes to slow vehicle or bring it to a complete stop.

• Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS): Provides audio/visual warnings to alert drivers if they are straying out of their lane.

• Vehicle Stability Management (VSM): Monitors road conditions and automatically controls steering wheel and brakes to ensure stability while providing a safe and smooth ride.

Pedestrian Bumper System

Kia cars are also equipped with safety measures to protect not just drivers. In the case of impact between pedestrian and cars, Kia has added lower stiffeners to the bumper to minimize impact on the knees and legs of the pedestrian. The system ensures that pedestrians fall onto the hood of the vehicle rather than over and under the vehicle, thereby reducing critical harm to both collision parties.

And there you have it – some of Kia’s key safety features and technology that keep drivers (and everyone nearby) safe on the road. Kia’s tireless dedication to customer safety and protection has been recognized by the automobile industry and has helped us emerge among our competitors as a trustworthy and reliable brand. Stay with us as we continue to pursue our promise to deliver cars designed for ultimate safety, style and comfort.

Submitted By Lynn Hill, Vice President of Peterborough Kia

www.PeterboroughKia.ca