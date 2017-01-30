Celebrating Excellence In Business in Cottage Country

The Kawartha Chamber’s Awards of Excellence Gala, held annually in November, celebrates local businesses, organizations, and community leaders.

Nine awards were presented at the 17th Annual Awards of Excellence Gala on November 4th.

Congratulations to the recipients!

Commercial Development or Renovation, Blue Pigeon Resort

Ten cottages plus a complex with five, multi-bedroom units have been wonderfully transformed inside and out. “You wouldn’t know it was the same place!” says the nominator. Finalists: Lakefield College School, Sunblockers Award Sponsor: Ennismore Automotive Repair

Entrepreneur Innovation, Cottage Country Connection

New owners in 2014 have rebranded; in 2016, they moved to a glossy magazine format one year ahead of schedule. Rather than compete with, they embrace social media; giving advertisers a presence on multi-platforms that now boast over 60,000 followers.

Finalists: Hard Winter Bread Company, Indian River Reptile Zoo Award Sponsor: BDC

Not-for-Profit Excellence, Camp Kawartha

Fostering outdoor and environmental awareness in our community and beyond via 90+ innovative programs, teacher training, sustainability workshops and ‘Pathway to Stewardship’ initiative. Finalists: Apsley & District Lions Club, Habitat for Humanity Peterborough & Kawartha, Lakefield Animal Welfare Society, Morton Community Healthcare Centre Award Sponsor: Darling Insurance

Retailer of the Year, Sunblockers

Personalized service is the priority, positioning them as a distinct shopping destination. Staff are trained to listen to customers’ individual needs, make knowledgeable suggestions and give honest opinions. Since opening in 2003 sales have increased 550%. Finalists: Celtic Connection, Classy Chassis & Cycles, Discovery Dream Homes, Lakefield Pantry Award Sponsor: Nexicom

Tourism/Hospitality Excellence, Elmhirst’s Resort

Five generations have been involved in this family owned and operated resort. In addition to cottages they offer a full-service spa, charter air service, horseback riding and more. Options for foodservice have a strong focus on local ingredients. Finalists: Beachwood Resort, Clearview Cottage Resort, Stoney Lake Market & Grill Award Sponsor: Peterborough Economic Development

Customer Service Excellence, Clearview Cottage Resort

Their nominator notes, “The welcoming, caring and friendly personalities of this family are why the guests I met were return fans for over 10, 20 and 30 years.” They know all their guests by name and their interests. Finalists: Accurate Accounting & Tax Services, Griffin’s Greenhouses, Logan Tree Experts, Sunblockers, the chocolate rabbit Award Sponsor: Eastview Property Management

Outstanding Business Achievement, Nexicom

Their origin dates back 115 years to a local telephone service provider. 75 staff provide knowledgeable, friendly service with a local touch. An excellent corporate citizen, they have contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to charities, community initiatives, arts & culture projects and sports. Finalists: Discovery Dream Homes, Griffin’s Greenhouses Award Sponsor: County of Peterborough

Young Professional, Adam Noble

Despite being the youngest person in the business, Adam Noble of Noblegen – a biomaterials company, is involved in all aspects of the business – from managing overall operations and longer term goals to human resources, financial management and much more. Adam’s nominator says, “He is putting the Peterborough area on the map. His dedication and focus have placed him on the world stage, and yet he has chosen to remain in the area to provide jobs and to give back to this community.” Finalists not announced. Award Sponsor: Community Futures Peterborough

Citizen of the Year, Karl Moher

Karl has demonstrated a quiet and unwavering commitment to the area, as a business person, municipal politician and community initiator. While his community involvement is quite varied, his role as one of the founding directors of the Lakefield Community Medical Support Foundation is often cited for its positive impact on the community. Never one to seek the spotlight, Moher is proud of the accomplishment but quickly notes that he, “is only one small key in the initiative – it was a real community effort.”

Finalists not announced. Award Sponsor: RBC

For more information on Award Recipients, visit www.kawarthachamber.ca.

The Kawartha Chamber of Commerce & Tourism proudly represents members in Curve Lake, Douro-Dummer, North Kawartha,Selwyn, and Trent Lakes.