The Laws They Are a Changing

American singer and poet Bob Dylan wrote “The times they are a changing” over 50 years ago and now he has won the Nobel Prize for Literature. Society has caught up with Bob and in Canada the hippies have finally won the war. 2015 saw a “changing of the guard”(another Bob Dylan song) with Conservatives out and young Justin Trudeau becoming Prime Minister to restore his father’s Liberal view of society and bring change. Even Alberta elected an NDP government.

In the United States, we see opposite change as Donald Trump becomes President, in a last gasp of a dying generation, winning with 2.7 million less votes than his opponent, in the very flawed Electoral College system. In the UK a similar nostalgic backlash led to Brexit, an attempt to restore the greatness of the British Empire. These changes will affect us, as the world is a smaller place now.

For Canada, the most talked about change is the upcoming legalization of marijuana. The Trudeau Government is working out the tricky details. Will it be big business that runs the show or mom and pop pot shops? In 2016 we saw that we are not there yet, as Peterborough police have enforced the existing laws. Meanwhile, large corporations have legally sold marijuana to medically licensed users, using Canada Post as the method of delivery. It is not bad for those who have sympathetic doctors, but demand for legal cannabis is huge and it will be regulated by a system to be set up by the Trudeau Government for sale to anyone over 19.

Other laws emerging from Ottawa have recently made assisted suicide legal for people with serious physical health issues. Peterborough’s own young Member of Parliament Maryam Monsef is at the helm for changes in the electoral system which will bring in proportional representation in the Federal Government. This will likely ensure that there will be no turning back on the social change our federal government will bring as the Conservatives will not be able to form a government again and left or moderate coalitions will become the norm.

In Ontario, we still have a Liberal Government which is partnering with Trudeau on change. A big change that we will notice is the requirement that restaurant chains have to post nutritional and calorie information on the food they sell. A change that people of every generation will like is the end to the legal expiry of Air Miles and other loyalty points accumulated by consumers. Highway 407 is progressing slowly towards Peterborough and new laws restrict tinting of car windows and require transport truck drivers to have more training.

As Bob Dylan said the old road is rapidly aging, get out of the new one if you can’t lend a hand, for the times they are a changing.

Submitted by Murray H. Miskin,

Miskin Law Office in Peterborough, www.miskinlaw.ca