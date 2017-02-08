New Concept Retail Store for Lakeshore Designs

Where else in the Kawarthas can you walk into a retail store and chat with an award-winning designer while you shop? Angela Jones of Lakeshore Designs regularly appears on CP24 Breakfast Television and is also a regular guest on CHEX TV’s Morning Show where she chats about her work.

Angela and her team of designers welcome visitors to their new retail store on Lakefield Road to browse the spacious building which showcases a bathroom, a kitchen, and a bedroom design on the premises. Bring along a photo of an area in your home you need advice on and receive suggestions as you explore the beautiful accessories and items tagged with various design styles. No matter what size of budget you’re working with, after consulting with the experts you can return home to confidently make changes on your own.

Last year they successfully completed the interior decoration of three Princess Margaret’s Early Bird Lottery Cottages and were the interior decorator for three Linwood Home designs which were named as one of the five finalists in all of Canada by the Canadian Home Builders Association Awards for Housing Excellence.

Nominated in the Best Commercial Development or Renovation category in the 2016 Kawartha Chamber Excellence Awards, they also completed a half-million-dollar renovation in the Huntsville area which was a huge success.

Lakeshore Designs,

2968 Lakefield Road, Selwyn

www.lakeshorehd.ca