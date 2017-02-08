It Was A Very Good Year For Peterborough Kia

2016 was an amazing year for Peterborough Kia. We celebrated our 10th anniversary in style with a wine and cheese party attended by our customers and families, and we added two more positions to our Peterborough KIA family, bringing the staff total to 17.

Part of our success is the KIA product itself. In 2016, KIA models won many quality, design and safety awards including J.D. Power’s No. 1 spot in initial quality. It was the first time in 27 years that a non-premium brand has topped the rankings. It is also the second consecutive year that KIA, which ranked second in 2015, has led all non-premium makes in initial quality. KIA even outranked such premium brands as Porsche, BMW and Lexus.

We recognize that it is important to give back to the community that we live in and do business in. In 2016, we sponsored children’s hockey teams, provided numerous silent auction items and donated gifts and door prizes for many fundraisers. We actively support not for profits that are close to our heart like CNIB, the Cancer Society, PRHC and others. Our annual “Drive Change” day in August was another success raising over $1,100.00 for Camp Maple Leaf, a summer camp for children of our Military.

We look forward to another great year in 2017!

Brian Norman and Lynn Hill

Peterborough Kia

www.PeterboroughKia.ca