CELEBRATE the Music of David Bowie

Market Hall Performing Arts Centre 8pm on February 18th, 2017. “Bowie Lives” features award winning vocalist Michael Bell and a band of master musicians: Michael Beauclerc on drums, Jason White on guitar, Sandor Schwisberg on keys, Matt Lagan on Sax/percussion and Chuck Daily on bass, as they bring the music of David Bowie back to life. From the Spiders from Mars to the Scary Monster, Bell conjurs the vocal performances and the hits that span 4 decades. After David’s untimely passing in 2016, Bell was approached with offers to pay tribute to the artist that inspired him over the course of his own musical recording and stage career, and he couldn’t resist. “I was born to sing Bowie” states Bell. “One of the most talented vocalists I’ve ever worked with,” says LA producer Greg Wells (Katy Perry, Aerosmith, Adele). “When you close your eyes and listen, you’d think you were hearing Bowie himself…” Fleming Gazette. Get your BOWIE ON-come DRESSED as your favourite DAVID BOWIE.

Hurry, don’t delay, get your $25 tickets today at Market Hall Box Office (705) 749-1146.

Moondance (705) 742-9425 or online: www.markethall.org