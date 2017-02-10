Dr. Terry’s Zoo

Amigo Habanero (the friendly pepper) our Cuban canine has been enjoying our summery January by jogging on the beach in Cobourg, accelerating occasionally after a wayward seagull. Spinnaker our Cavalier King Charles Spaniel does his best to keep up. Unfortunately our digital X-rays revealed that our 6 year old best friend already suffers from ankylosing spondylitis (spinal arthritis). Luckily the advancement of pain and arthritic medications in the form of NSAIDS (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) have been a godsend to the animal and human worlds. Gastro intestinal side effects occur occasionally and the medication should then be discontinued. Spinnaker has picked up his game since getting his daily meds which help big time with mobility and pain.

Our six felines are pained daily by the huge flocks of goldfinches who flood our feeders daily. There is always some squeaking and jostling for the best view on the windowsill. Black sunflower seeds are our go to food for our feathered friends who still have two months of winter to contend with.

February celebrates the two-year anniversary of our return from Cuba with Amigo. Our handsome boy has progressed from sleeping on the beach to couch comfort, to now hogging my side of the bed.

85% of pets over two have a form of dental disease. A healthy mouth equals a happy pet.

Have a happy Valentine’s Day!

Dr. Terry Davidson

