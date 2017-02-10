Love & Marriage

It must have been a slow news day or possibly some telemarketers wasting time and money on a useless survey, but, I must admit, both their conclusions caught my eye. It was reported December 11th every year is the date most couples break up. I have no idea how they came to determine that particular date or their findings, but never-the-less, it was published as fact. Another disturbing article printed in the same survey declared divorces in North America had surpassed the fifty percent mark predicting close to sixty percent of marriages would end in divorce or separation. As far as splitting only weeks before Christmas just because one does not want the expense of purchasing a present – it is as nonsensical as the chosen date, if someone is that cheap then the jilted party is well blessed to be rid of him/her anyway, but I must add, any abuse mentally or physically, married or single is totally unacceptable.

Over half of marriages ending in failure, that figure is so alarming it got me to thinking. On March 27th my wife and I will be married sixty-three years, and my father passed away two months before my parent’s sixty-fifth anniversary. “Those were the days” when for better or worse, in sickness and in health, till death us do part were words spoken from the heart, not empty words uttered by over half of the married population prior to their festive reception. Were these couples in lust or were they in love? Honeymoons do not last forever, there are money problems, expected loss of individualities and eventually snotty nosed little kids tugging at us for attention, but these are loving things, expectations of marriage when couples who are truly in love cope and cling together in their love, comforted at the end of the day with their love.

Have my wife and I had our differences? Of course we have, we are only human. I sometimes have a quick temper and rant on but my wife simply ignores me and after a minute or so whatever was bothering me subsides and we take two steps forward instead of one step back. Have we had money problems? Oh, my, many times. When we got married I was earning $38.50 a week, most of the other employees went for coffee in the morning but I rarely did because I did not have the dime for a cup of coffee. One Christmas we even cut down a fir tree in the back yard because we could not afford to buy one. Did I love my wife when we got married? Yes, I did but you know what, I think I love her more now after all these years than I did when we took our wedding vows.

Maybe somebody saw the survey. Maybe someone is contemplating adding their marriage to the percentage. Maybe they read this column. Maybe….

