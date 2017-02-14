What You Need to Know About Changing Your Shoreline

For many this time of year is spent dreaming of the sunny days of summer spent on the lake and perhaps this gets you starting to prepare your spring cottage or waterfront home projects. Whether it’s landscaping, building a new structure or creating a new dredge, do you know the steps needed in order for your project to take place? If you’re thinking about changing your shoreline, here is a little guidance to help get your project on track.

Getting Started

Do you know all of the regulations for development, interference with wetlands and alterations to shorelines? Start by doing thorough research. It is also advisable to consult with an expert already familiar with the permit requirements and process. You’ll want to ensure you have someone trustworthy and knowledgeable who is able to carry out the job, completing it safely and within in the confines of the law. Due to the growing popularity of living and cottaging on Ontario’s lakes, the development on the shorelines is taking place at an unprecedented rate. It is important that while we want to make the most of our shoreline property, we must also ensure we are preserving and understanding the lake’s fragile ecosystem. Always be sure to follow the proper procedures put in place to protect wildlife, water quality, and natural shoreline features, to maintain a healthy habitat.

Permit 101

Before any work is done to your shoreline area, you always need to start by checking with your local conservation authority to see if a permit is required. If your watershed is not managed by a conservation authority, check with your local Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) and Forestry office. A work permit is a document issued by the MNR to authorize specific activities and works on public lands and shore lands.

There are many waterfront activities that require a permit by law, including, construction of any kind, altering a structure, removing or dumping any material, altering a watercourse, or altering a provincially significant wetland (or adjacent lands).

It is important to figure out your timeline and the deadlines in place for your waterbody. For example, for the Trent Severn Waterways, all winter work needs to be completed by March 15 of any given year and you may not enter the water again until July 15 of the same year. In some areas there is even a much shorter window of operation. In areas that require a MNR permit for dredging or shoreline work, it can take as long as one to two years to complete. So if you are thinking you would like something done on your property in the winter of 2018, now is the time to apply. Also any septic work requires a Health Department permit.

Ask an Expert!

It is important to find someone who not only understands the legal aspect of permit requirements, but also someone who is experienced and is willing to listen to your needs and work closely with you throughout the process. Fisher Excavating & Grading is just who you need for the job! With more than 10 years experience in the City of Kawartha Lakes, they pride themselves in ensuring the job is done both safely and economically. They are proven, professional and affordable, and offer grading and excavating services for residential and commercial clients and provide expertise in all types of excavating and grading projects, specializing in shoreline improvement including dredging. Fisher Excavating & Grading can also take care of obtaining all required permits – a helpful service that can save you time and stress!

With extensive knowledge in site preparation and shoreline improvements such as dredging boat slips and marina slips, shore stabilization and septic upgrades and installations, you can be assured owner Dwaine Fisher and his team will complete the job correctly, efficiently, and economically. Fisher says, “We hand pick all of the armour stone we use at all of our landscaping projects, whereas some contractors will just order a skid of stone and that is what you get, whether it works or not. We pick everything from the stones right to the staircase trends for all of our jobs.”

By Tracey Allison

Fisher Excavating & Grading is currently booking for summer 2017 and into the winter of 2018 for many of their shoreline restoration and dredging projects. For more information, contact Fisher Excavating & Grading: www.fisherexcavating.ca, (705) 878-6474.