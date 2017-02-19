Meet Dave Linkert, Site Supervisor Marshall Homes Port 32

We are excited to introduce to you, our valued readers, a new section in our magazine: ‘Contractors Corner’. This is where you will be able to pick up tips and tricks on any construction projects you may be thinking of undertaking yourself. Each issue of our magazine will feature DIY advice for those of you who are “do it yourselfers” and contractor’s.

We are pleased to introduce Dave Linkert as writer for ‘Contractor’s Corner’.

In his first column for Contractor’s Corner, Dave talks about organizing yourself as a contractor/tradesperson so tax time is less stressful.

As a Site Supervisor for Marshall Homes Port 32, Dave has successfully built over 1500 homes and custom cottages in Southern Ontario to date. With 30 years’ experience as a Site Supervisor (9 years at Marshall Homes Port 32) and almost 40 years’ experience, Dave is a 3rd generation contractor who is passionate about his work.

Dave began his career in high school, gaining experience through hands-on training as well as completing multiple trade school courses throughout the years. Dave is committed to maintaining a high level of quality on each build and most of the projects he takes on are large subdivisions and high-end custom homes. He will take on smaller builds as well as renovations and additions when the need arises. His primary area of expertise is residential and multi-family construction.

Taking pride in producing quality workmanship and understanding the need to work within the budget designated for the job, Dave recognizes that proper planning and time management are critical to the success of any job and has an extensive knowledge of Building Codes. He currently works within the Kawarthas and has also taken part in some custom builds in Haliburton.

Dave oversees the direct site staff and a service crew at Port 32 and handles sales estimates, design and project management from the inception of the plans to completion. He also believes in supporting local tradesmen and subcontractors when possible. Clients responding to Satisfaction surveys consistently score Dave and his crew with high regard and great scores.

Port 32 is an attractive community of retirement homes in Bobcaygeon. Set on the shores of Pigeon Lake surrounded by stunning landscapes, each property boasts limestone terracing and beautiful gardens.

Join us in each issue of Cottage Country Connection for Contractor’s Corner. Dave welcomes your feedback and ideas.