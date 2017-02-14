Did You Know? Activities Requiring a Work Permit

Did You Know?

Trent Severn Waterways and Otonabee Conservation have a system they have put in place to protect the home owner and the contractor when completing any water work. The permit now needs to be displayed and made visible at the front of the property and on the water side of the property where any work is being completed. “Here at Fisher Excavating, we believe this is a great idea,” says Fisher. “It now gives neighbours and the rest of the public the knowledge that the permit for a particular project to happen is in place and if any questions arise then they know who to contact directly.”

Activities Requiring a Work Permit

• fill shore lands such as creating a beach and constructing shoreline protection works (e.g. break wall, groyne, seawall);

• dredge shore lands such as: creating a boat slip, boating channel or swimming area; installing a water line, heat loop or cable for commercial use (i.e. marina, resort or large scale development); and removal of rocks/boulders from shore lands or the bottom of a lake or stream;

• construct a dock or boathouse where the total surface area of the supporting structure (e.g. pipes, cribs) placed on the bed of the water body exceeds 15 square metres;

• construct a building on public land;

• construct a road on public land, except where

• constructed under the authority of the Crown Forest Sustainability Act;

• construct a trail on public land, except where constructed under the authority of the Crown Forest Sustainability Act or for purpose of mineral exploration;

• • construct a water crossing (e.g. bridge, culvert and causeway) on public land, except where constructed under the authority of the Crown Forest Sustainability Act; and remove aquatic vegetation.

