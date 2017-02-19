February is Love Month

But What About the Rest of the Year?

Most of us enjoy celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special night out or an exchange of gifts each year, but once it’s all over it’s worth asking if those are really the most important ways to show our love. Material expressions of love are wonderful, of course, but obviously there is a lot more to loving than just chocolates and flowers on special occasions.

There are so many ways we can show love every day, simple things like giving our loved ones our undivided attention when needed, which sends the unspoken message “I still like you” – especially important nowadays with so many electronic devices and other distractions diverting our attention away from each other.

Deep listening, of course, is another easy way to show our love. It may seem obvious, but often we’re so preoccupied by our own thoughts or distracted by our surroundings that we don’t listen fully and so miss hearing something important the other person is saying. It could also be that they’re having difficulty expressing an idea, but, if we’re listening closely, we’ll pick up on non-verbal cues which can help us anticipate their needs. This sends a clear message that we really do care.

“The one who chooses love will find appropriate ways to express that decision every day” Gary Chapman.

Gary Chapman is a best-selling author who teaches his concept of “The Five Love Languages” around the world. He believes there are five primary ways in which people express and receive love: words of affirmation, physical touch, acts of service, gifts and quality time. Most of us enjoy all of those things, but Chapman believes that each individual usually has one primary love language which they prefer over all the others. (You can find out what yours is by visiting his website: www.5lovelanguages.com)

If we are to enjoy love all year round it’s worth investing time in getting to know our partner’s needs and actively showing them love every day. As one of my favourite authors, Thich Nhat Hanh, says: “To understand is to love”.

Moira Gale