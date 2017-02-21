Agriculture Startups Every Farmer Should Know About

For farmers in Cottage Country, paying attention to up-and-coming agriculture startups is a fabulous way to discover tools you can use to grow your farming business. Young companies are developing a wide array of resources specifically for the agriculture industry. Hobby farmers, weekend growers, and full-time ranchers can utilize the services of agriculture startups to improve the viability of their businesses. If you want a sneak peek at the innovation happening in the agriculture sector, following is a selection of startups you should get to know.

Local Line

Based out of Kitchener, ON, Local Line provides an easy-to-use platform for farmers, wholesale suppliers, and restaurants/retailers. Farmers can showcase their products online, track customer orders, and monitor their sales data. Wholesalers can use the Local Line platform to grow their distribution network and restaurants/retailers can discover new farmers, monitor their food supply costs, and order products with ease. Whether you are a farmer selling fresh produce or a butcher selling locally raised meat and poultry, this is one startup you definitely need to investigate further. (www.localline.ca)

Up Grain

Another Ontario startup you might want to keep on your radar is Up Grain. This up-and-coming young company is using seed stimulation (electro-magnetic) to increase crop yields. Keep an eye on their social media feeds for the latest updates on their progress as a still-in-development startup. (www.velocity.uwaterloo.ca/companies/upgrain)

If you are interested in agriculture startups outside of Ontario, there are numerous intriguing options. These are just a couple options you can consider for your farm:

My Farm Pal

My Farm Pal connects organic farmers, restaurants, and stores with customers in search of their products. Customers can use My Farm Pal to discover everything from butchers and bakers to farmer markets and food trucks. (www.myfarmpal.com)

Semios

Vancouver’s Semios is another must-discover startup for farmers. Their platform can be used to monitor numerous soil and crop components including soil moisture, temperature, and water usage. Monitor crops for pest disruptions, schedule pheromone distribution, and track infestations based upon weather patterns. (www.semios.com)

Whether you are a berry grower in South Eastern Ontario or a cattle rancher in Campbellford, you can use the services of agriculture startups to grow your business. The more you know about the innovation happening in the farming sector, the better prepared you are to capitalize on your newfound information. These agriculture startups may help with ideas to grow your farm business!