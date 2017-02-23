Grants For Ontario Farmers

There are many high costs involved in the agriculture business and being a farmer has specific funding needs. From the high cost of farming equipment, to land costs, to implementing new farming techniques, to making environmental improvements many farmers are in need of some financial assistance. Farm grants may be available for many farms in Canada. So where can you turn to get some help? Applying for a government grant may seem overwhelming, so here are some resources to help you get started.

Understanding Grants

A grant is a sum of money conditionally given to your business from the government which does not have to be paid back, and sometimes other forms of grants include tax credits and several different programs. These are made available to Ontario farmers thanks to funding from the Ontario and/or Canadian governments. The Canadian Government has recently updated the funding framework for farms and agri-businesses for 2017 and beyond. The grants available are always changing so it is best to phone the Canadian Grants Business Center to discuss which grants you may be eligible for. There are programs that apply to businesses across Canada, and others that apply only to businesses in Ontario.

What is Available to Ontario Farmers?

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) has a Programs and Services for Ontario Farmers Factsheet (http://www.omafra.gov.on.ca/english/busdev/facts/progserv.pdf) that provides a summary of some of the programs and services that may be available to Ontario farmers. Some of the types of projects that are often eligible for government funding include:

• Equipment purchase or leasing

• Purchasing a new farm or farm land

• Building and leasehold improvements

• Livestock and equipment tracking

• Livestock and equipment financing

• Farm Technology upgrades

• On-farm energy efficiency programs

• Farm projects to reduce environmental impact

• Subsidies for Farm Employees

• Agricultural R&D

The provincial government and OMAFRA work together to provide funding programs and contribute to Ontario’s economic success. The ministry also provides advice and research, to assist you through this process. There are a variety of agricultural programs that may be available to you including areas such as business risk management, loan and financial assistance, business advisory assistance as well as a Farm Property Tax Rate program, that as a farmland owner in Ontario you may be eligible for a property tax reduction.

Getting Started!

Winter 2017 programs are now available and you can apply for as many grants and programs as you wish. Apply as soon as possible to access the programs before funding is depleted because recently funded programs do have limited budgets and applicants are served on a first-come-first-served basis and grant programs do have deadlines. For more information, contact the Canadian Grants Business Center to get the latest 2017 farm program details and apply for funding. www.canadiangrantsbusinesscenter.com/contact.html

by Tracey Allison