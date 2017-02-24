Dreamcatcher Equestrian Centre Celebrates 10 Years with Big News on Breeding

Recently Dreamcatcher Equestrian Centre made a very exciting announcement; their beautiful mares Dark Pearl (owned by Kendra Anshen) and Wianda Star (owned by Keegan Bryan) are two of the six mares selected in North America to be bred to U-Genius, who is by the Grand Prix stallion Utopia and out of Valegro (Valegro is a horse ridden by the British Equestrian Charlotte Dujardin, together they won Olympic gold at the Rio 2016 Games) full sister Weidyfleur11 for 2017. With many ‘applicants’ it is an extreme pleasure to be chosen from a roster of such strong pedigree. Candidates were narrowed down by studying pedigree as well as nicks, type, conformation, plus much more. All of these attributes are important when trying to maximise the best qualities of each the Sire and Dam in their offspring.

Dreamcatcher Equestrian Centre is an elite boarding, breeding and training centre. At Dreamcatcher they are Breeders of warmblood horses with top confirmation and super temperaments.

Dreamcatcher is an adult riding facility located on 80 acres of trails and park like settings in beautiful Buckhorn, Ontario. At Dreamcatcher there are lots of areas to ride including a large bright indoor arena 70′ X 140′, large outdoor ring as well as miles of trails.

Committed to the care and well-being of your horses as well as providing riders with the opportunities to allow them to learn, grow and achieve their goals while having lots of fun along the way. This newly built facility includes brightly lit grooming areas, hot/cold wash stall, 2 large heated tack rooms, heated viewing room and washroom.

Dreamcatcher is an extensive facility that hosts various events and clinics throughout the year. Riders at the farm can take advantage and participate in these events.

Kendra Anshen, full-time owner and operator, brings over 30 years of experience working with horses. She previously owned her own farm in Malibu, California where she was a hunter jumper competitor and instructor for many years and is now competitive in Dressage.

