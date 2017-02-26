How to Protect Your Farm with Good Bio-Security Habits

Bio-security is something every farmer should know about. It doesn’t matter if your “farm” has 4 pet chickens or 400 birds, 50 head of cattle and 6 pigs. Protecting any and all of these creatures from disease is a priority. The key is using common sense and following good bio-security habits.

How Disease is Spread

Be aware of how diseases are transmitted and lessen the chances of your animals contracting them.

• Sick animals spread disease to healthy ones. Physical contact, contaminated feed or water are the usual culprits. Always remove and dispose of dead animals immediately.

• People tend to bring disease home with them and spread it around unknowingly. Your hands, clothing, footwear, feedbags and even your truck can be contaminated.

An Ounce of Prevention

Basic bio-security starts with prevention and applies to every type of animal – whether pet or livestock. It is far easier and less expensive to stop disease to begin with than it is to fight it. Once your animals have been exposed to a disease, it becomes much harder to play catch up and you could suffer losses anyway.

• Make bio-security a part of your everyday routine. If you have employees or visitors to your farm, make sure they follow your rules. Keep any outsiders from interacting with your livestock if possible. For necessary visits, having disposable clothing and footwear is a useful precaution.

• Be aware of what is going on in areas your animals may visit. This includes your farm dogs as well as the prize bull you’re lending to the neighbor for breeding. If you hear of illness or issues, keep them home.

• Quarantine new animals, any current animals acting off or showing symptoms of sickness or animals returning home from elsewhere. By isolating them from known healthy livestock, you can stop disease from spreading if they happen to become carriers. Thirty days is a widely accepted

standard for this preventative measure.

• Keep your feed covered, dry and free of mold.

• Other animals and wildlife can be carriers of disease without showing symptoms. Keep contact to a minimum.

The Power of Clean

Nothing beats cleanliness and order. Disinfection is the number one weapon in the bio-security fight.

• Wash before and after any contact with animals. Avoid cross-contamination of healthy and sick livestock.

• Make use of hand sanitizers and be sure visitors do too.

• All equipment should be kept clean and regularly disinfected.

• Regular manure and waste removal is a must.

• Have special clothing and footwear for when working with your animals at home. Don’t wear “town clothes” to the barn and vice versa.

Good Bio-Security Habits as a Way of Life

The more you know about good bio-security habits, the better armed you are in fighting disease. Learn what illnesses are common or currently “hot” for your livestock and the area in which you live. Protect the health of your animals and you could ultimately be protecting that of your family and yourself.