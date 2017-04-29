Cottage Country is home to not only the highest lift lock in the world, Peterborough Lift Lock/Lock 21, but also the second highest as well. Kirkfield Lift Lock/Lock 36 is situated between Orillia and Lindsay in the Kawartha Lakes and is also the highest point along the Trent-Severn Waterway.

The Academy Theatre in Lindsay is Ontario’s Second Oldest Live Theatre Venue (built in 1892). When its doors opened in 1893, it was billed as the most technically perfect theatre in Canada.

Did you know that Hollywood star Jim Carrey’s private jet has been spotted flying in and out of Peterborough Airport on more than one occasion? Rumour has it he owns a cottage just north of Bancroft on Baptiste Lake.

Did you know that Canadian music icon Tom Connors was first introduced as “Stompin’ Tom” at a performance at the King George Tavern in Peterborough on July 1st 1967? It was necessary for him to pound the floor with his boot in order to establish a rhythm, and be heard over the noise of the crowd in bars where he performed with no amplification.

Did you know that Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge is Ontario’s first 300 foot-long suspension bridge and is over 30 feet high? Located just outside Campbellford within Ferris Provincial Park it is on the Trans Canada Trail and crosses the Trent River.

Did you know that Peterborough & the Kawarthas sees more than 3 million visitors annually? Those visitors spend over $350 million in the local economy, creating more than 2,600 tourism industry jobs.