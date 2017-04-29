What You Need to Know About Heating & Cooling Incentives for 2017

Have you heard about this year’s heating and cooling incentives? Residents and businesses in Ontario who have purchased and installed eligible central heating or cooling equipment through a participating contractor may be eligible for the 2017 Heating & Cooling Incentive program.

Heating and cooling can account for up to 60% of your yearly electricity costs, so it is important to reduce your usage. Especially if your system is over 10 years old, it could be costing you more and by upgrading to high efficiency you’ll save money, have warranty protection, and it is less harmful to the environment.

In order to be eligible, you must be a resident of Ontario and all services (including purchase and installation) must be performed by a participating contractor of the Heating & Cooling Incentive program. You can find a complete list of participating contractors at www.hraiheatingcoolingincentive.ca or call 1-877-688-3062.

According to www.saveonenergy.ca, the incentives available are:

• $250 incentive when you replace your existing furnace with the purchase and installation of a new eligible high-efficiency furnace equipped with an Electronically Commutated Motor (ECM).

• $250 incentive when you purchase and install a new ENERGY STAR certified central air conditioning (CAC) system that

satisfies at least a 14.5 SEER and 12 EER.

• $400 incentive when you purchase and install an ENERGY STAR certified CAC system that satisfies at least a 15 SEER and 12.5 EER.

Check the eligibility requirements and the specific terms and conditions, listed on their Web site, for each of these incentives.

Oil, electric, natural gas and propane furnaces all qualify, as long as they are included on the list of eligible products. Once the new unit has been installed, your contractor should enter your online incentive form, ensure that the equipment’s serial and model numbers are included and send in a copy of your invoice as well. Be sure to follow the dates for participating and claiming your incentives. In 2017, eligible equipment must be installed between January 1 and June 30. Your contractor must enter your online incentive by July 8 and you must submit your proof of purchase no later than August 1 this year.

by Tracey Allison