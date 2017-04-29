Discover Cottage Country Business

Kawartha Surveillance

Kawartha Surveillance recently launched in Peterborough. Covering the Kawarthas and the GTA, owner Rob Whiteside offers video surveillance for home, business or farm, alarm monitoring, alarm systems, repairs and upgrades, and home and building automation. Wireless solutions are also offered. Call 705-243-6947 or visit www.kawarthasurveillance.ca or search kawartha surveillance on Facebook.

Animalignment Animal Chiropractic

Dr. Rachel Bentley recently launched her new business Animalignment Animal Chiropractic. Rachel is an associate chiropractor at Core Chiropractic in Peterborough, and is also a certified animal chiropractor, offering mobile chiropractic services for dogs, cats and horses in Peterborough and the surrounding area. Treatments include chiropractic adjustments, soft tissue therapies, stretching and rehabilitation exercises. Check out www.animalignment.com or call 705-559-5725

The Hunter County Cuisine and Wine Bar

The Hunter County Cuisine and Wine Bar is a new addition to the Hunter Street café district. Owner Kevin McKenna features locally sourced Peterborough county area farm based cuisine, paired with Ontario only wine, beer and spirits. Located at 211 Hunter street, check it out in person or find them on Facebook.

Baby Evia

Congratulations to Sanu Somaweera, Benev Limbong, and Nalaka Liyanage, the owners of Baby Evia, on winning the Cubs Lair competition last week. The trio launched their business the next day, selling a subscription service that delivers a box of baby clothing to your home every month. Made from organic cotton and SeaCell fabrics and designed by Oscar Mendoza, you get good quality carefully designed new baby clothes, delivered to your home, every month. www.babyevia.ca

Tiny Greens

The winner, Tiny Greens. Owner Tina Bromley is two years into her business. A regular at the Lakefield and Peterborough Farmers Markets, Tina sells microgreens, vegetables, and herbs.

She also supplies a number of local chefs and caterers. Her new Downtown store will allow her to expand all of her products in a retail setting, add custom gifts, juices, and salad mixes, workshops, training and supplies for the do-it-yourself crowd, and continue to build her chef tray business. www.tinygreens.ca